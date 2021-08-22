Morningside volleyball kicks off season with trio of wins

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge's defense stuffs Homer at the goal line, to cap off a 62-0 Bears' win against the Knights in the season opener.

The Morningside University women's volleyball team earned a trio of wins this past weekend, as the Mustangs kicked off the 2021 season in high fashion by taking three of four matches at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Fall Fling.

The victories were the first for Morningside under its new name of "Morningside University." The school changed its name from Morningside College to Morningside University on June 1, 2021.

Freshman Sydney Marlow and Claire Wilson had 43 and 32 successful attacks, respectively, while junior outside hitter Ryley Rolls had 23 kills over two days of competition.

Wilson also had 10 blocks for the weekend.

Morningside earned a pair of sweeps on Friday, against Friends University and Oklahoma Wesleyan, and then beat Avila University on Saturday, before falling to Kansas Wesleyan in four sets.

Morningside is now 3-1 on the season, and will play on Wednesday, when the Mustangs host Dordt.

