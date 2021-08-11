WATCH NOW: Morningside University volleyball feels fresh going into 2021 season

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team has pushed the reset button.
The players on the roster are mostly new, and they’ll be asked to take on roles that they perhaps haven’t had before.
That progress has already started to show.
According to coach Jessica Squier, who spoke with the media at the fall sports media day Tuesday at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Complex, just half of the Mustangs roster comes back, which leaves opportunities for younger players to step up.
“I really like that word ‘fresh,’” Squier said. “That’s definitely how I would describe this team. Our returners have done a good job of setting things culturally, in terms of how to communicate through the problems or what time to be at practice. This will be different than last year.”
The Mustangs lost three of their key seniors last season. Krista Zenk, Ashley Boer and Caitlin Makovicka did not return for the 2021 season due to graduation.
Those three played a role in Morningside’s success.
Zenk led the Mustangs in kills last season with 321. She averaged 3.61 kills per set.
Makovicka had 191 kills, and she recorded double-digit kills in nine matches last season.
Boer had 172 digs, and she recorded double-digit digs in six matches. Her season-high was 23 on Oct. 17, 2020, against College of St. Mary.
Makovicka had 119 digs, which averaged out to be 1.65 per set.
The Mustangs went 11-14 last season, and their season ended with a loss in the conference tournament against Doane. Morningside went 1-3 during the spring portion of its schedule.
“We did lose a lot of players, but I think it turned out to be a good situation,” Mustangs senior Lindi Pojar said. “Our returners, especially the younger ones, are really stepping up. We really needed them stepping up. We also have freshmen stepping up in leadership roles, and that’s been awesome to see.”
Kaelyn Giefer was the Mustangs' top underclassman hitter last season. She recorded 194 kills and hit .181 on the season.
Kendall Evans had 52 assists last season, while the leader in digs was Kayla Harris with 431 digs.
Meredith Hoffman and Amara Austin — two of Morningside’s top blockers last season — were also underclassmen in 2020.
Conditioning was one of the issues that the Mustangs dealt with, but Squier sees improvement in that department, just in the few days during the preseason.
The Mustangs held their intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday at the MiniDome in South Sioux City.
“You can’t blame the girls last year for not being able to get into the gym,” Squier said. “This year, the girls are coming in, and we’re out-of-shape, and we have some soreness, because muscles haven’t been worked in three or four months. Conditioning isn’t an issue this year as much as it was last year.”
The Mustangs coaches told the returning players to take it easy over the summer, as the turnaround time was going to be a quick one. They wanted to avoid the Mustangs from feeling any burn out, but they also hoped the Mustangs were going to be ready to go when it was time to report to preseason camp.
“We have to rely on each other to make each other better,” Pojar said. “We’re just leaning on each other mentally, and it’s really working. We’re turning into a family quicker this season.”
Just having half of the roster back doesn’t scare Squier, though. She’s excited to have a season where she can see them more often.
When she was hired to become Morningside’s coach in February 2020, she met with them for about 15 minutes, and then COVID-19 hit.
Sure, she kept up with her players while sports were shut down during the quarantine, but she didn’t get that face-to-face interaction with the players that a new coach like Squier needs.
So, Squier made that an emphasis of that this time around.
“Things are already a lot smoother because of a lack of COVID,” Squier said. “We can see their faces when we do team meetings. I can see their reactions. I can see whether they’re grabbing the concepts when we’re putting it in front of them. When we had to wear masks, it was hard to gauge if they could fully understand what we were putting in front of them.”
The Mustangs were picked to finish ninth in the GPAC preseason poll on Tuesday, and Squier didn’t even know that the poll was coming out this week.
She isn’t worried about where fellow coaches are putting the Mustangs in one of the top conferences in all of college volleyball.
Squier is solely focused on the ladies who show up to play on-campus everyday.
“We’re not worried about anything else that’s happening in the GPAC,” Squier said. “We’re focused on making ourselves better.”
Jamestown led the GPAC poll with 115 points. The Jimmies garnered six of the twelve first place votes.
Midland, which was in the national championship match here in Sioux City this spring, was picked second in the poll with 111 points and six first-place votes. Dordt was picked third with 100 points, while Concordia came in fourth with 89 points.