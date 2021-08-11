WATCH NOW: Morningside University volleyball feels fresh going into 2021 season

“You can’t blame the girls last year for not being able to get into the gym,” Squier said. “This year, the girls are coming in, and we’re out-of-shape, and we have some soreness, because muscles haven’t been worked in three or four months. Conditioning isn’t an issue this year as much as it was last year.”

The Mustangs coaches told the returning players to take it easy over the summer, as the turnaround time was going to be a quick one. They wanted to avoid the Mustangs from feeling any burn out, but they also hoped the Mustangs were going to be ready to go when it was time to report to preseason camp.

“We have to rely on each other to make each other better,” Pojar said. “We’re just leaning on each other mentally, and it’s really working. We’re turning into a family quicker this season.”

Just having half of the roster back doesn’t scare Squier, though. She’s excited to have a season where she can see them more often.

When she was hired to become Morningside’s coach in February 2020, she met with them for about 15 minutes, and then COVID-19 hit.

Sure, she kept up with her players while sports were shut down during the quarantine, but she didn’t get that face-to-face interaction with the players that a new coach like Squier needs.