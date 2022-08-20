WATCH NOW: Morningside University volleyball team looks for 'connectedness' in 2022 season

SIOUX CITY — Before the season started, Jessica Squier’s biggest goal was to see how the Morningside University volleyball team handled failure.

The Mustangs are a young team — there are just three upperclassmen in a roster of 25 ladies — so Squier, the Mustangs’ coach, has challenged her young team in several different ways.

She wants to make sure the Mustangs are mature enough to handle adversity when they take the court.

“The biggest thing that we’re working on is handling our emotions,” Squier said. “We have a lot of talent and we are very athletic, and they’re very supportive of each other. We’re a bunch of people pleasers, so handling failure is tough right now.”

There was one scrimmage already where that lesson was already taught.

The Mustangs played last week in a scrimmage against the University of Sioux Falls.

There, the Mustangs learned that team camaraderie does matter. During the first set, Squier noticed there wasn’t much energy on the bench, and not much communication on the floor.

The positive, however, was that Morningside recognized that in-between set Nos. 1 and 2, and didn’t let that become a problem against the Cougars.

“They can only get that through experience,” Squier said. “We’re giving them as many opportunities in practice as we can. What is their self-talk like and how to be coached is tough too. Coaches are different, and handling a new program can be difficult too. We’re so young and we need to get those jitters out.”

Morningside also scrimmaged nationally third-ranked Bellevue, and that was where Squier was impressed.

They didn’t practice much on their rotations before scrimmaging the Bruins, but according to the Mustangs coach, the Mustangs stayed with their opponent throughout the match.

“That was encouraging for us to see,” Squier said. “We didn’t error ourselves out of games, and we had so many errors last year. That might be one of our strengths this year.”

Morningside started its season Thursday at the Chick-Fil-A Classic down in West Palm Beach, Florida. Right out the gate, the Mustangs faced Southeastern and Cumberland, then they’ll turn around to play two games early Saturday morning.

The trip served two purposes: A chance for the Mustangs to see good teams to get them ready for the GPAC slate that begins in a couple of weeks, and it allowed the Mustangs to bond closer.

“We’ve focused a lot on loving, serving and caring for each other,” Mustangs senior Ryley Rolls said. “It’s been a main point on and off the court. We need to make sure that there’s someone there for them. It has nothing to do with volleyball.”

The Mustangs have one goal this year, and that’s, as Squier put it, to out-team the other team. That means to be louder than the opponent and to be more supportive to each other than the other team.

“When we do team activities, we need to make sure everyone is caring,” Marlow said. “Last year, it was a little bit of a wake-up call. The majority of the starters were underclassmen, and it was hard. It’s all about connectedness.”

On the court, the Mustangs had six girls in their rotation. Sydney Marlowe and Emerson Smith were part of that rotation.

Squier said there have been a couple of middle-hitters who played predominantly junior varsity, but she was surprised at how they’ve played this season.

A couple of additional new faces that Squier mentioned in her press conference on Tuesday included Sheldon High School grad Peyton Lode and Kylah Brewer from Omaha.

“They’ve been doing some fun things in practice,” Squier said. “They’re probably going to go back and forth in practice, and feed off that consistency right now.”

Squier said even though the Mustangs are young, she would like them to play at a faster tempo.

She hopes that the time from pin-to-pin is around a second, and in the match against USF, the Mustangs were at a clip of 0.7 to 0.8.

“We’re Jekyll and Hyde with our ball control right now,” Squier said. “That does make it hard for our setters to control the tempo, but when we are passing 2s and 3s, it is a little bit faster.”

The Mustangs went 11-20 last season and 2-14 in the GPAC. Those two wins came against Briar Cliff and Hastings.

The win against the Broncos happened on Senior Night.

Marlow returns as the leading hitter with 298 kills, followed by Meredith Hoffman at 270. Bridget Smith had 348 assists as a freshman last year.

Payton Shoquist had 560 digs. Claire Wilson had 56 blocks for the Mustangs last season.