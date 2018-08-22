SIOUX CITY – Morningside didn’t appear the least bit intimidated by a nationally ranked foe in its volleyball season opener Wednesday at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center.
The unranked Mustangs bested Corban University (Oregon) 3-1 in a smashing debut, toppling a team that was ranked 19th and reached the NAIA quarterfinals last season 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20.
Morningside, without a senior on its roster, downed a Warrior squad that had won two five-set thrillers in its last two matches, including one over No. 12 Montana Tech.
“We’re getting a lot of flack for not having any seniors, but we have three juniors who have played since their freshman year,” Morningside Coach Beth Donnelly. “They led us then, they led us last year and they’re still leading us now as juniors.”
One of those, 6-foot middle blocker Emma Gerber, turned in a strong performance with a team-high 13 kills and four ace serves.
“Emma I think is somebody who everybody kind of overlooked,” Donnelly said. “She was underestimated coming out of high school and I saw so much positive, just a high upside in her. She’s finally starting to do what I thought she could always do. She can absolutely take over a match. Our big issue is we have to get the ball high enough so that she can get up to get it.”
The match turned in the second set when Morningside rallied from a 16-13 deficit to win 25-22. Corban actually absorbed a 4-0 Mustang spurt and regained a 19-17 advantage before Morningside reeled off eight of the last 11 points.
“We’ve played Corban the past couple of years but came up short so this year we were going to go out firing and get them,” said Gerber, a junior from Worthington, Minnesota. “We had a lot of motivation going down and it was fun.
“Our serve-receive did an amazing job tonight so props to them. And we were ready at the net at all times. We connected pretty well all around.”
Corban, visiting all the way from Salem, Oregon, put together a rally of its own in the third set, winning 25-23 despite a sequence in which Gerber tallied a kill and all four of her ace serves in a 6-0 Mustang spurt.
The Warriors had a 15-12 lead in the fourth set, but Krista Zenk’s three kills fueled an 8-0 Morningside run. The match ended on a kill by Caitlin Makovicka, one of eight for the 5-8 sophomore from Ceresco, Nebraska.
Zenk, a 6-foot sophomore from Le Mars, Iowa, finished with 10 kills while Sergeant Bluff-Luton product Brittni Olson contributed nine kills and four block assists.
Junior setter Callie Alberico was a steady presence for the Mustangs, charting 33 set assists, seven kills and 13 digs. Freshman libero Kayla Harris, who prepped at South Sioux City, had 21 digs and Merrin Van Velzen, another former SB-L standout, 13 digs.
“We’re in a situation here with this team that we’re not mental,” Donnelly said. “I think this is the first time I’ve had a team here that isn’t that way. We used to get kicked in the teeth and just kind of roll over. That’s the one thing I saw different from this group tonight.”
Corban is the defending Cascade Collegiate Conference champion, but graduated all but four players off that 27-9 squad that made the national quarterfinals at the Tyson Events Center. The Warriors’ roster includes nine freshmen, two sophomores and three juniors.