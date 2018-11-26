POOL A
;No. 1 Grand View (32-0)
;Des Moines, Iowa
The top-ranked Vikings capped a perfect regular season at 32-0 and earned an automatic bid as the champions of the Heart of America Conference. This is the third straight tournament appearance for Grand View and eighth overall. The Vikings rank sixth nationally in blocks per game (2.5), 10th in hitting percentage (.253) and 14th in kills per game (13.5). Senior Kelsey Redmond was named the Attacker of the Year by the HAC. Junior Trystin Luneckas was named the Setter of the Year. Senior Jordyn Rittman was named the Defender of the Year. Tina Carter, named the HAC Head Coach of the Year, is in her 11th season and has a record of 323-124.
;No. 16 College of Idaho (22-8)
;Caldwell, Idaho
The 16th-ranked Coyotes earned an at-large bid out of the Cascade Collegiate Conference. This is the second straight tournament appearance for the College of Idaho and 13th overall. The Coyotes rank second nationally in assists per game (12.9), ninth in kills per game (13.7) and 33rd in hitting percentage (.212). Sophomore, Drew Dobney was named the CCC Co-Libero of the Year. Dobney leads the Coyotes with 517 digs. Senior, Jackie van Vliet was named first team all-league and ranks 16th nationally in hitting percentage (.346) and 23rd in blocks per game (1.1). Liz Mendiola is in her 18th season as head coach and has a record of 421-157.
;No. 17 Providence (22-9)
:Great Falls, Mont.
The 17th-ranked Argonauts earned an automatic bid as the champions of the Frontier Conference Tournament. This is the first tournament appearance for Providence. The Argonauts rank 30th nationally in digs per game (18.0). Juniors Averi Dyer and Kelsey Shaver along with sophomore Sydney Andersen were each named first team all-league. Shaver ranks 26th nationally in kills per game (3.8) and leads the Argonauts with 417 on the season. Dyer leads Providence with 594 digs while Andersen had 351 kills. Arunas Duda is in his 15th season as head coach and has a record of 260-199.
;Milligan (25-6)
Milligan College, Tenn.
The Buffaloes earned an at-large bid as the runners-up of the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament. This is the second tournament appearance for Milligan and first since 1996. The Buffaloes rank 23rd nationally in digs per game (18.4). Senior Alyssa Rupert ranks second nationally in digs per game (6.7) and sixth in total digs (787). Junior Kellee Geren ranks 23rd in assists per game (10.0) and 27th in total assists (1,164). Doneva Bays is in her 11th season as head coach and has a record of 230-182.
POOL B
;No. 2 Park (29-1)
;Parkville, Mo.
The second-ranked Pirates earned an automatic bid as the regular season champions of the American Midwest Conference. This is the sixth straight tournament appearance for Park since its first in 2013. The Pirates rank third nationally in hitting percentage (.293), 10th in assists per game (12.6), 11th in kills per game (13.6) and 17th in aces per game (2.0). Sophomore Nada Meawad was named the AMC Player of the Year. Meawad ranks 16th nationally in kills per game (4.0) and 24th in hitting percentage (.335). Senior, Danna Gomes ranks third in assists per game (11.1). Mike Talamantes is in his eighth season as head coach.
;No. 15 Westmont (25-5)
;Santa Barbara, Calif.
The 15th-ranked Warriors earned an at-large bid out of the Golden State Athletic Conference. This is the third straight tournament appearance for Westmont and 12th overall. The Warriors rank fifth nationally in assists per game (12.8), 10th in kills per game (13.7), 12th in hitting percentage (.242) and 28th in digs per game (18.1). Senior Samantha Neely was named the GSAC Player of the Year. Neely ranks 21st nationally in hitting percentage (.339) and leads Westmont with 336 kills. Patti Cook is in her eighth season as head coach and has a record of 188-63.
;No. 18 Embry-Riddle (28-6)
;Prescott, Ariz.
The 18th-ranked Eagles earned an automatic bid as the champions of the California Pacific Conference tournament. This is the second straight tournament appearance for Embry-Riddle since making its first appearance last year. The Eagles rank 14th nationally in assists per game (12.5), 15th in hitting percentage (.238), 16th in kills per game (13.4) and 20th in aces per game (1.9). Sophomore Caylee Robalin was named the Cal Pac Player of the Year. Robalin leads the Lions with 396 kills and also has 354 digs. Jill Blasczyk is in her seventh season as head coach.
;Morningside (13-14)
;Sioux City, Iowa
The Mustangs earned an automatic bid as the host out of the Great Plains Athletic Conference. This is the third straight tournament appearance for Morningside and seventh overall. The Mustangs rank 39th nationally in hitting percentage (.209). Junior Emma Gerber was named first team all-GPAC. Gerber ranks 41st nationally in hitting percentage (.300) and has 294 kills on the season. Sophomore Krista Zenk was named second team all-league and leads Morningside with 324 kills. Beth Donnelly is in fourth season as head coach and has a record of 61-63.
POOL C
;No. 3 Columbia (37-3)
;Columbia, Mo.
The third-ranked Cougars earned an automatic bid as the champions of the American Midwest Conference tournament. This is the 25th straight tournament appearance for Columbia since its first in 1994. The Cougars ran first nationally in hitting percentage (.313), 13th in aces per game (2.0), 19th in kills per game (13.3) and 20th in blocks per game (2.3). Junior setter Manuela Vargas was named first team all-league, the Setter of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year. Vargas ranks fourth nationally in assists per game (11.0). Melinda Wrye-Washington is in her 19th season as head coach and has a record of 784-129.
;No. 14 Midland (22-6)
;Fremont, Neb.
The 14th-ranked Warriors earned an at-large bid out of the Great Plains Athletic Conference. This is the sixth straight tournament appearance for Midland since its first in 2013. The Warriors rank 21st nationally in hitting percentage (.222) and 25th in blocks per game (2.2). Seniors, Priscilla O’Dowd and Jessica Peters were both named first team all-GPAC for the fourth straight year. O’Dowd ranks second nationally in hitting percentage (.437) and 37th in blocks per game (1.1). Peters ranks 12th in assists per game (10.3). Paul Giesselmann is in his ninth season as head coach and has a record of 450-162.
;No. 18 Vanguard (26-8)
;Costa Mesa, Calif.
The 18th-ranked Lions earned an at-large bid out of the Golden State Athletic Conference. This is the eighth tournament appearance for Vanguard and first since 2015. The Lions rank 17th nationally in total assists (1,579), 21st in total digs (2,367) and 21st in total kills (1,700). Senior Rebecca Lowden was named the GSAC Libero of the Year. Lowden ranks 21st nationally in digs per game (5.6) and leads the Lions with 650 on the season. Lowden recorded at least 20 digs 15 times this season. Jennifer Dorn is in her second season as head coach and has a record of 44-19.
;Aquinas (32-7)
;Grand Rapids, Mich.
The Saints earned an automatic bid as the regular season champions of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. This is the first tournament appearance for Aquinas. The Saints rank second in total kills (1,880), second in total assists (1,742), third in total aces (283) and 10th in total digs (2,525). Junior, Karly Morris ranks second nationally in total digs (866) and ninth in digs per game (6.0). Senior, Kelsie Fischer ranks second in total aces (74) and 16th in aces per game (0.6). Rick Schroeder is in his third season as head coach.
POOL D
;No. 4 Missouri Baptist (31-4)
;Creve Coeur, Mo.
NAIA Tournament semifinalists a year ago, the fourth-ranked Spartans earned an at-large bid out of the American Midwest Conference. This is the fifth straight tournament appearance for Missouri Baptist and 10th overall. The Spartans rank sixth nationally in hitting percentage (.274), 15th in kills per game (13.4) and 20th in assists per game (12.3). Junior, Caterina Cigarini was named the AMC Defensive Player of the Year. Cigarini ranks fifth nationally in blocks per game (1.2) and sixth in hitting percentage (.402) and led the AMC in both categories. Missouri Baptist is coached by Chris Nichols.
;No. 13 Hastings (19-6)
;Hastings, Neb.
The 13th-ranked Broncos earned an at-large bid out of the Great Plains Athletic Conference. This is the fourth straight tournament appearance for Hastings and 13th overall. The Broncos rank eighth nationally in blocks per game (2.5), 23rd in hitting percentage (.221) and 29th in kills per game (13.0). Junior, Emily Lenners was named second team all-GPAC and ranks third nationally in blocks per game (1.5). Senior, Sage Meyer and sophomore, Lucy Skoch were both named first team all-league. Skoch leads Hastings with 339 kills while Meyer has 295. Matt Buttermore is in his seventh season as head coach and has a record of 175-52.
;No. 20 Ottawa (26-10)
;Ottawa, Kan.
The 20th-ranked Braves earned an automatic bid as the champions of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament. This is the fourth straight tournament appearance for Ottawa and sixth overall. The Braves rank eighth nationally in assists per game (12.7) and eighth in kills per game (13.8). Freshman Morgan Berry was named the KCAC Setter of the Year, the Freshman of the Year and first team all-league. Berry ranks first nationally in total assists (1,516) and second in assists per game (11.6). Melissa Blessington is in her fifth season as head coach and has a record of 145-49.
;Trinity Christian (28-9)
;Palos Heights, Ill.
The Trolls earned an automatic bid as the runners-up of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament. This is the second straight tournament appearance for Trinity Christian and fifth overall. The Trolls rank 11th nationally in total assists (1,624), 13th in total kills (1,760), 13th in total digs (2,411), 13th in total blocks (288) and 20th in hitting percentage (.224). Senior Kacie Stoll was named the KCAC Player of the Year. She ranks sixth nationally in total kills (520) and 20th in kills per game (3.9). Bill Schepel is in his 11th season as head coach and has a record of 345-160.
POOL E
;No. 5 Dordt (27-2)
;Sioux Center, Iowa
The fifth-ranked Defenders earned an automatic bid as the champions of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament and as the regular season champions. This is the fourth straight tournament appearance for Dordt and 14th overall. NAIA Tournament runners-up in each of the last two seasons, the Defenders rank sixth nationally in kills per game (13.9), sixth in blocks per game (2.5), ninth in hitting percentage (.258) and 14th in assists per game (12.5). Senior Jamie De Jager was named both the GPAC Player of the Year and the Setter of the Year. De Jager ranks sixth nationally in assists per game (10.9). Chad Hanson, named the GPAC Coach of the Year, is in his eighth season as head coach and has a record of 195-74.
;No. 12 The Master’s (27-5)
;Santa Clarita, Calif.
The 12th-ranked Mustangs earned an automatic bid as the champions of the Golden State Athletic Conference. This is the third tournament appearance for The Master’s and first since 2013. The Mustangs rank 12th nationally in aces per game (2.0) and 24th in blocks per game (2.2). Senior Kayla Sims and junior Jane Cisar were both named first team all-league. Cisar ranks 10th nationally in hitting percentage (.356) and leads the Mustangs with 307 kills. Sims leads the Mustangs with 635 assists. Allan Vince, in his fifth season as head coach, was named the GSAC Coach of the Year.
;No. 22 Corban (20-11)
;Salem, Ore.
The 22nd-ranked Warriors earned an at-large bid out of the Cascade Collegiate Conference. This is the third straight tournament appearance for Corban since its first time in 2016. The Warriors rank 23rd nationally in assists per game (12.2). Junior Adriana Aguayo was named first team all-league. Aguayo leads Corban with 355 kills on the season. Freshman Kealani Ontai was named honorable mention all-CCC. Ontai leads the Warriors with 506 digs. Kim McLain is in her fourth season as head coach.
;Reinhardt (33-6)
;Waleska, Ga.
The Eagles earned an automatic bid as the regular season champions of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. This is the second straight tournament appearance for Reinhardt since making its first appearance last season. The Eagles rank ninth nationally in total assists (1,646), 10th in total kills (1,778), 11th in hitting percentage (.251), 15th in total aces (245), 22nd in kills per game (13.2) and 25th in assists per game (12.2). Junior Tessa Colden leads Reinhardt with 374 kills on the season. Brian Goodhind is the Eagles’ head coach.
POOL F
;No. 6 Lindsey Wilson (29-3)
;Columbia, Ky.
The sixth-ranked (and defending national champion) Blue Raiders earned an automatic bid as the champions of the Mid-South Conference tournament. This is the eighth straight tournament appearance for Lindsey Wilson. The Blue Raiders rank second nationally in hitting percentage (.298), fourth in kills per game (14.010) and 19th in assists per game (12.3). Senior, Grace Blomstedt and freshman, Sarah Cruz were named the MSC Volleyball Co-Players of the Year. Blomstedt ranks 12th nationally in blocks per game while Cruz ranks 15th in hitting percentage (.349) and 23rd in kills per game (3.9). Andy Cavins is in his eighth season as head coach and has a record of 268-37.
;No. 11 Eastern Oregon (22-6)
;La Grand, Ore.
The 11th-ranked Mountaineers earned an automatic bid as the champions of the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament. This is the fifth straight tournament appearance for Eastern Oregon since its first appearance in 2014. The Mountaineers ranks fifth nationally in blocks per game (2.6) and 21st in digs per game (18.4). Freshman Cambree Scott ranks 16th nationally in blocks per game (1.2). Junior Megan Bunn leads Eastern Oregon with 369 kills on the season while junior Hailee Ackerman has 348 kills. Kaki McLean Morehead is in her 12th season as head coach.
;No. 21 Central Methodist (30-6)
;Fayette, Mo.
The 21st-ranked Eagles earned an automatic bid as the runners-up of the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament. This is the first tournament appearance for Central Methodist. The Eagles rank first nationally in assists per game (12.9), third in kills per game (14.1), seventh in hitting percentage (.267) and 15th in digs per game (18.8). Junior Jane Kickham was named the HAAC Player of the Year. Kickham has recorded 349 kills and 379 digs on the season. Junior Viviane Viana leads the Eagles with 355 kills. Allison Jones-Olson is in her sixth season as head coach.
;Oklahoma City (30-3)
;Oklahoma City, Okla.
The Stars earned an automatic bid as both the regular season and tournament champions of the Sooner Athletic Conference. This is the third straight tournament appearance for Oklahoma City and fourth overall. The Stars rank 16th nationally in digs per game (18.7), 33rd in assists per game (12.0) and 37th in kills per game (12.9). Junior Marijana Bjelobrk was named the SAC Hitter of the Year. Bjelobrk ranks 28th nationally in kills per game (3.8) and 40th in total kills (412). Santiago Restrepo is in his first season as head coach.
POOL G
;No. 7 Viterbo (29-6)
;La Crosse, Wis.
NAIA Tournament semifinalists a year ago, the seventh-ranked V-Hawks earned an automatic bid as the champions of the North Star Athletic Association Tournament. This is the fifth straight tournament appearance for Viterbo and sixth overall. The V-Hawks rank fourth nationally in assists per game (12.9), fifth in kills per game (13.9), 16th in blocks per game (2.3) and 18th in hitting percentage (.231). Sophomore, Lydia Xu was named both the NSAA Player of the Year and the Offensive Player of the Year. Xu ranks third nationally in hitting percentage (.431). Ryan DeLong is in his 14th season as head coach and has a record of 463-134.
;No. 10 Southern Oregon (25-3)
;Ashland, Ore.
The 10th-ranked Raiders earned an automatic bid as the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season champions and tournament champions. This is the 10th tournament appearance for Southern Oregon and first since 2015. The Raiders rank fifth nationally in hitting percentage (.284), seventh in kills per game (13.9) and ninth in assists per game (12.7). Junior Taylor Ristvedt was named the CCC Player of the Year. Ristvedt ranks 11th nationally in hitting percentage (.353). Josh Rohlfing, the CCC Coach of the Year, is in his 12th season as head coach.
;No. 24 Jamestown (21-8)
;Jamestown, N.D.
The 24th-ranked Jimmies earned an at-large bid out of the Great Plains Athletic Conference. This is the third straight tournament appearance for Jamestown and sixth overall. Former North Star Athletic Association members, the Jimmies rank ninth nationally in blocks per game (2.5). Senior Julina Niemeier was named the GPAC Libero of the Year. Niemeier ranked ninth nationally in digs per game (6.0) and leads Jamestown with 601 on the season. Junior Britta Knudson was named second team all-league and ranks fourth nationally in blocks per game (1.3) and leads the Jimmies with 125. Jon Hegerle is in his 10th season as head coach and has a record of 234-104.
;Saint Xavier (27-9)
;Chicago, Ill.
The Cougars earned an automatic bid as both the regular season champions and tournament champions of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. This is the second straight tournament appearance for Saint Xavier and fifth overall. The Cougars rank 18th nationally in total kills (1,715), 19th in total aces (241) and 20th in total assists (1,560). Freshman Cassidy Wyman was named first team all-league and the CCAC Freshman of the Year. Wyman ranks 13th nationally in total aces (61) and 14th in total assists (1,253). Bob Heersema, the CCAC Coach of the Year, is in his 31st season as head coach and has a record of 716-593.
POOL H
;No. 8 Northwestern (24-7)
;Orange City, Iowa
The eighth-ranked Red Raiders earned an automatic bid as the runners-up of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. This is the second straight tournament appearance for Northwestern and 14th overall. The Red Raiders rank second nationally in kills per game (14.2), third in assists per game (12.9) and fourth in hitting percentage (.289). Sophomore Lacey Wacker was named first team all-GPAC. Wacker ranks first nationally in assists per game (11.7). Senior Lauryn Hilger, also named first team all-league, ranks third nationally in kills per game (4.6). Kyle Van Den Bosch is in his 14th season as head coach and has a record of 395-116.
;No. 9 Rocky Mountain (28-4)
;Billings, Mont.
The ninth-ranked Battlin’ Bears earned an at-large bid out of the Frontier Conference. This is the sixth tournament appearance for Rocky Mountain and first since 2015. The Bears rank first nationally in digs per game (20.0) and third in blocks per game (2.7). Senior Hailey Copinga was named the FC Player of the Year. Copinga recorded a team-high 351 kills. Sophomore Natalie Hilderman was named the FC Setter of the Year. Hilderman recorded a league-high 1,130 assists. Coach Laurie Kelly was named the FC Coach of the Year.
;No. 23 McPherson (32-2)
;McPherson, Kan.
The 23rd-ranked Bulldogs earned an automatic bid as the regular season champions of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. This is the first tournament appearance for McPherson. The Bulldogs rank fifth nationally in digs per game (19.6). Senior Lexi Kite was named the KCAC Player of the Year. Kite ranks 48th nationally and leads McPherson with 398 kills on the year. She also has 500 digs. Sophomore Riley Bradbury has 261 kills. Jessica Cleveland is in her third season as head coach and has a record of 75-26.
;No. 25 Marian (28-5)
;Indianapolis, Ind.
The 25th-ranked Knights earned an automatic bid as the regular season champions of the Crossroads League along with winning the conference tournament. This is the second straight tournament appearance after making its first appearance last year. The Knights rank sixth nationally in assists per game (12.8), 12th in hitting percentage (.242) and 12th in kills per game (13.6). Junior Hannah Trout along with freshmen Skyler Van Note and Sarah Spangler were named first team all-league. Van Note leads Marian with 306 kills on the season. Spangler has 303 and Trout 281. Ashlee Pritchard is in her seventh season as head coach and has a record of 129-91.