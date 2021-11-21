NAIA VOLLEYBALL: A brief look at the 24-team field

SIOUX CITY — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released its 24-team list on Sunday for the national volleyball tournament.

Two local teams — Dordt University and Northwestern College — are in that field. The tournament begins Nov. 30 at Tyson Events Center.

Dordt won with a three-set sweep of 26-24, 25-22, and 25-20 over Bethel.

Corrina Timmermans led the Defenders with 10 kills and nine digs, while Alli Timmermans and Jessi Franken tied for second with eight apiece.

Erica Bousman finished second on the Defenders with seven digs, while Megan Raszler had a team-high 21 assists.

The Defenders is in Pool C when play starts next week at the Tyson Events Center. The other two teams are Missouri Baptist and Central Methodist.

Missouri Baptist won the national championship last season.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders clinched a spot to the national tournament by sweeping IU-Kokomo on Saturday at home.

Bekah Horstman had a team-high 15 kills for Northwestern, while Alysen Dexter was close behind with 11. Horstman also had eight blocks in the game, while Jadeyn Schutt led the way with 23 assists, and Emily Strasser had 13 digs.

Northwestern is one of sixteen teams to be undefeated in opening round play, as they led the field with their stellar .382 hitting percentage (41 kills, seven errors, 89 attempts) against the Cougars.

The Red Raiders are seeded third in the Pool F field.

College of Saint Mary, a fellow GPAC school, got the first seed in the pool while Eastern Oregon returns with the No. 2 seed in the pool.

The GPAC has seven schools coming to town. The other four schools are Jamestown, Concordia, Midland and Dakota Wesleyan.

Here is a pool-by-pool look at who made the tournament:

Pool A: Jamestown, Texas Wesleyan, Indiana Wesleyan

Pool B: Viterbo, Concordia, Oregon Tech

Pool C: Missouri Baptist, Central Methodist, Dordt

Pool D: Park, Dakota Wesleyan, Grand View

Pool E: Providence (Mont.), Life (Ga.), Lindsey Wilson

Pool F: College of Saint Mary, Eastern Oregon, Northwestern

Pool G: Marian, Midland, Montana Tech

Pool H: Corban, Bellevue, Ottawa (Ariz.)

