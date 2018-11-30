PARK 3, SOUTHERN OREGON 1: The Pirates moved into the semfinal round with a 25-23, 25-10, 22-25, 26-24 win over Southren Oregon in a match played late Friday at the Tyson Event's Center.
Nada Meawad had 15 kills while Paula deOliviera and Alissa Flint added 14 more kills apiece to lead a balanced Park attack, which at a .317 clip for the match. The Pirates (34-1) will take on Midland in a semifinal contest Saturday.
Taylor Ristvedt had a match-high 20 kills to lead Southern Oregon, which ended its season with a 29-5 record.
MIDLAND 3, LINDSEY WILSON 2: The Midland volleyball team defeated Lindsey Wilson 16-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19 15-12 in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Volleyball Championship on Friday at the Tyson Events Center.
Priscilla O’Dowd finished with 20 kills for Midland (26-7) and added 11 digs. Jenny Bair recorded 13 kills. Jessica Peters dished out 55 assists and added 17 digs. Brooke Fredrickson notched 20 digs, Jaisa Russell tallied 16 and Mackenzie Wecker had 12.
Klara Mikelova registered 17 kills and 14 digs for Lindsey Wilson (33-4). Paulina Sobolewska notched 17 kills and Sarah Cruz had 10. Autumn Proctor dished out 53 assists and added 18 digs. Lilo Larzelere logged 22 digs and Elly Burke notched 14.
Midland plays Park in the semifinals on Saturday.