NAIA Volleyball Championship
At Tyson Events Center
Tuesday’s Matches
POOL A
College of Idaho def. Providence 25-20, 25-17, 26-24
Grand View def. Milligan 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
POOL B
Westmont def. Embry-Riddle 28-26, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13
Morningside vs. Park, late
POOL C
Aquinas def. Columbia 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 13-25, 15-11
Midland def. Vanguard 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17
POOL D
Missouri Baptist def. Trinity Christian 25-20, 25-13, 25-21
Hastings def. Ottawa 25-23, 25-22, 26-24
POOL E
Corban def. The Master's 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
Reinhardt vs. Dordt, late
POOL F
Lindsey Wilson def. Oklahoma City 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Eastern Oregon def. Central Methodist 25-21, 18-25, 14-25, 25-21, 15-10
POOL G
Viterbo def. Saint Xavier 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19
Southern Oregon def. Jamestown 25-15, 25-18, 25-23
POOL H
Rocky Mountain def. McPherson 26-24, 25-17, 25-11
Marian vs. Northwestern, late
Wednesday’s Matches
COURT 1
2 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Viterbo; 4 p.m.: Saint Xavier vs. Southern Oregon; 6 p.m.: McPherson vs. Northwestern; 8 p.m.: Marian vs. Rocky Mountain
COURT 2
10 a.m.: Central Methodist vs. Lindsey Wilson; noon: Oklahoma City vs. Eastern Oregon; 2 p.m.: Vanguard vs. Columbia; 4 p.m.: Aquinas vs. Midland; 6 p.m.: Embry-Riddle vs. Park; 8 p.m.: Morningside vs. Westmont
COURT 3
10 a.m.: Ottawa vs. Missouri Baptist; noon: Trinity Christian vs. Hastings; 2 p.m.: Providence vs. Grand View; 4 p.m.: Milligan vs. College of Idaho; 6 p.m.: Dordt vs. Corban; 8 p.m.: Reinhardt vs. The Master's
Thursday’s Matches
COURT 1
10 a.m.: Trinity Christian vs. Ottawa; noon: Hastings vs. Missouri Baptist; 2 p.m.: Milligan vs. Providence; 4 p.m.: College of Idaho vs. Grand View; 6 p.m.: Reinhardt vs. Corban; 8 p.m.: The Master's vs. Dordt
COURT 2
2 p.m.: Saint Xavier vs. Jamestown; 4 p.m.: Southern Oregon vs. Viterbo; 6 p.m.: Marian vs. McPherson; 8 p.m.: Rocky Mountain vs. Northwestern
COURT 3
10 a.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Central Methodist; noon: Eastern Oregon vs. Lindsey Wilson; 2 p.m.: Aquinas vs. Vanguard; 4 p.m.: Midland vs. Columbia; 6 p.m.: Morningside vs. Embry-Riddle; 8 p.m.: Westmont vs. Park