NAIA Volleyball Championship

At Tyson Events Center

Tuesday’s Matches

POOL A

College of Idaho def. Providence 25-20, 25-17, 26-24

Grand View def. Milligan 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

POOL B

Westmont def. Embry-Riddle 28-26, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13

Morningside vs. Park, late

POOL C

Aquinas def. Columbia 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 13-25, 15-11

Midland def. Vanguard 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17

POOL D

Missouri Baptist def. Trinity Christian 25-20, 25-13, 25-21

Hastings def. Ottawa 25-23, 25-22, 26-24

POOL E

Corban def. The Master's 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17

Reinhardt vs. Dordt, late

POOL F

Lindsey Wilson def. Oklahoma City 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

Eastern Oregon def. Central Methodist 25-21, 18-25, 14-25, 25-21, 15-10

POOL G

Viterbo def. Saint Xavier 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19

Southern Oregon def. Jamestown 25-15, 25-18, 25-23

POOL H

Rocky Mountain def. McPherson 26-24, 25-17, 25-11

Marian vs. Northwestern, late

Wednesday’s Matches

COURT 1

2 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Viterbo; 4 p.m.: Saint Xavier vs. Southern Oregon; 6 p.m.: McPherson vs. Northwestern; 8 p.m.: Marian vs. Rocky Mountain

COURT 2

10 a.m.: Central Methodist vs. Lindsey Wilson; noon: Oklahoma City vs. Eastern Oregon; 2 p.m.: Vanguard vs. Columbia; 4 p.m.: Aquinas vs. Midland; 6 p.m.: Embry-Riddle vs. Park; 8 p.m.: Morningside vs. Westmont

COURT 3

10 a.m.: Ottawa vs. Missouri Baptist; noon: Trinity Christian vs. Hastings; 2 p.m.: Providence vs. Grand View; 4 p.m.: Milligan vs. College of Idaho; 6 p.m.: Dordt vs. Corban; 8 p.m.: Reinhardt vs. The Master's

Thursday’s Matches

COURT 1

10 a.m.: Trinity Christian vs. Ottawa; noon: Hastings vs. Missouri Baptist; 2 p.m.: Milligan vs. Providence; 4 p.m.: College of Idaho vs. Grand View; 6 p.m.: Reinhardt vs. Corban; 8 p.m.: The Master's vs. Dordt

COURT 2

2 p.m.: Saint Xavier vs. Jamestown; 4 p.m.: Southern Oregon vs. Viterbo; 6 p.m.: Marian vs. McPherson; 8 p.m.: Rocky Mountain vs. Northwestern

COURT 3

10 a.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Central Methodist; noon: Eastern Oregon vs. Lindsey Wilson; 2 p.m.: Aquinas vs. Vanguard; 4 p.m.: Midland vs. Columbia; 6 p.m.: Morningside vs. Embry-Riddle; 8 p.m.: Westmont vs. Park

