Try 1 month for 99¢

NAIA Volleyball Championship

At Tyson Events Center

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Round of 16

Viterbo def. Northwestern 25-13, 25-17, 25-21

Grand View def. Westmont 25-19, 25-22, 286-28, 25-15

Columbia def. Hastings 25-12, 25-8, 25-14

Dordt def. Eastern Oregon 23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19

Midland def. Missouri Baptist 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18

Lindsey Wilson def. Corban 25-16, 25-20, 25-21

Southern Oregon def. Rocky Mountain 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17

Park def. College of Idaho 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19

Quarterfinals

Viterbo def. Grand View 15-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19

Columbia def. Dordt 20-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-13

Midland vs. Lindsey Wilson, late

Southern Oregon vs. Park, late

SATURDAY'S MATCHES

Semifinals

Viterbo vs. Columbia, 11 a.m.

TBA, 11 a.m.

Championship Game

TBA, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments