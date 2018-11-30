NAIA Volleyball Championship
At Tyson Events Center
FRIDAY'S MATCHES
Round of 16
Viterbo def. Northwestern 25-13, 25-17, 25-21
Grand View def. Westmont 25-19, 25-22, 286-28, 25-15
Columbia def. Hastings 25-12, 25-8, 25-14
Dordt def. Eastern Oregon 23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19
Midland def. Missouri Baptist 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18
Lindsey Wilson def. Corban 25-16, 25-20, 25-21
Southern Oregon def. Rocky Mountain 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17
Park def. College of Idaho 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19
Quarterfinals
Viterbo def. Grand View 15-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19
Columbia def. Dordt 20-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-13
Midland vs. Lindsey Wilson, late
Southern Oregon vs. Park, late
SATURDAY'S MATCHES
Semifinals
Viterbo vs. Columbia, 11 a.m.
TBA, 11 a.m.
Championship Game
TBA, 7 p.m.