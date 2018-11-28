NAIA Volleyball Championship
At Tyson Events Center
Tuesday’s Matches
POOL A
College of Idaho def. Providence 25-20, 25-17, 26-24
Grand View def. Milligan 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
POOL B
Westmont def. Embry-Riddle 28-26, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13
Park def. Morningside 25-20, 25-14, 26-24
POOL C
Aquinas def. Columbia 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 13-25, 15-11
Midland def. Vanguard 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17
POOL D
Missouri Baptist def. Trinity Christian 25-20, 25-13, 25-21
Hastings def. Ottawa 25-23, 25-22, 26-24
POOL E
Corban def. The Master's 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
Dordt def. Reinhardt 25-7, 25-12, 25-18
POOL F
Lindsey Wilson def. Oklahoma City 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Eastern Oregon def. Central Methodist 25-21, 18-25, 14-25, 25-21, 15-10
POOL G
Viterbo def. Saint Xavier 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19
Southern Oregon def. Jamestown 25-15, 25-18, 25-23
POOL H
Rocky Mountain def. McPherson 26-24, 25-17, 25-11
Marian def. Northwestern 26-24, 25-18, 25-16
Wednesday’s Matches
POOL A
Grand View def. Providence 25-18, 25-19, 27-25
College of Idaho def. Milligan 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
POOL B
Park def. Embry-Riddle 25-19, 25-22, 25-20
Westmont def. Morningside 22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9
POOL C
Columbia def. Vanguard 25-18, 25-23, 25-11
Midland def. Aquinas 25-21, 30-28, 25-16
POOL D
Missouri Baptist def. Ottawa 25-18, 25-18, 26-24
Hastings def. Trinity Christian 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
POOL E
Dordt def. Corban 24-26, 25-16, 25-10, 25-19
Reinhardt def. The Master's 24-26, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-10
POOL F
Lindsey Wilson def. Central Methodist 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24
Eastern Oregon def. Oklahoma City 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20
POOL G
Jamestown def. Viterbo 25-18, 25-12, 25-13
Southern Oregon def. Saint Xavier 25-16, 25-19, 28-26
POOL H
Northwestern def. McPherson 25-21, 26-24, 25-21
Rocky Mountain def. Marian 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Thursday’s Matches
COURT 1
10 a.m.: Trinity Christian vs. Ottawa; noon: Hastings vs. Missouri Baptist; 2 p.m.: Milligan vs. Providence; 4 p.m.: College of Idaho vs. Grand View; 6 p.m.: Reinhardt vs. Corban; 8 p.m.: The Master's vs. Dordt
COURT 2
2 p.m.: Saint Xavier vs. Jamestown; 4 p.m.: Southern Oregon vs. Viterbo; 6 p.m.: Marian vs. McPherson; 8 p.m.: Rocky Mountain vs. Northwestern
COURT 3
10 a.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Central Methodist; noon: Eastern Oregon vs. Lindsey Wilson; 2 p.m.: Aquinas vs. Vanguard; 4 p.m.: Midland vs. Columbia; 6 p.m.: Morningside vs. Embry-Riddle; 8 p.m.: Westmont vs. Park