NAIA VOLLEYBALL: Dordt volleyball bounces back to go 1-1 in pool play

SIOUX CITY — The entire day was a hard-fought battle for the Dordt University volleyball team.

After being swept earlier in the morning to Missouri Baptist earlier in the morning at the NAIA women’s volleyball national championship, the Defenders faced Central Methodist, and there, the Defenders won a classic five-set match.

Dordt won the early evening session by set scores of 30-28, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-9.

“Today took a lot of preparation,” Dordt senior Alli Timmermans said. “It took a lot of heart. I think we showed it well at the end of that second match there. I’m proud of how we pulled through. It was important that we stuck together. We were playing for each other, for God, and for Dordt.”

The Defenders went 1-1 on the afternoon, and await Wednesday’s pool play action to see whether they need to play a tiebreaker.

The Defenders won the first set, 30-28.

That set was very back-and-forth.

The Defenders ended up clinching the set, thanks to an Alli Timmermans block and a hitting error on the Eagles’ side.

Dordt racked up 24 kills during the first set, and hit .333 as a squad. Central Methodist had a better hitting percentage (.349) and fewer errors (two) but the Defenders found a way to win teh set.

Central Methodist won the second set, as it held the Defenders to a .176 clip.

Dordt had the set tied at 19-19, but the Eagles went on a 6-1 run to even the match. Delaney Miller had a kill while Krystal Brauner had an ace to clinch the set.

The Defenders bounced back in the third set. Their biggest lead in the set was 12-4. During that run, Jessi Franken and Alli Timmermans both had two kills.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad Mia Gamet also had an ace during that run.

Grace Langmeier solidified the set with two straight kills.

The Defenders jumped out to a 5-0 lead in set No. 5. The Eagles committed four straight hitting errors and then Timmermans recorded a kill to make it 5-0.

Corrina Timmermans and Langemeier had the clinching kills at the end.

“We’re very excited, but we’re met with a lot of uncertainty,” Alli Timmermans said. “We’ll be waiting for the match tomorrow … I think we have a lot of peace knowing that no matter the outcome, it’s all in God’s hands.”

Dordt needs Central Methodist to win on Wednesday.

Morning match

Even though the scoreboard said it was a sweep, the Dordt University volleyball team on Tuesday morning gave Missouri Baptist three close sets.

The defending national champions swept the Defenders 25-22, 26-24, 25-20 but the Defenders were either tied or beating MBU in those sets.

The first set was tied at 14-14, as Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad Mia Gamet recorded an ace serve.

The Spartans reeled off the next three points, and they never gave up the lead after that.

Dordt and Missouri Baptist were tied as late as 24-24, as Corrina Timmermans had a kill and Megan Raszler had an ace.

MBU responded back, however, with a kill by Isidora Stojovic and a hitting error from the Defenders.

The Defenders led 19-16, thanks to a mid-set 9-6 run. Jessi Franken had a pair of kills during that run.

The Spartans ended the set on an 8-1 run.

Corrina Timmermans led the Defenders with 12 kills while Franken had seven.

Campbell Marshall had a team-high 17 kills while Raszler had 15.

Gamet led Dordt with 12 digs.

