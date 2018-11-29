NORTHWESTERN 3, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 0: The Raiders needed a win to secure a berth to advance out of pool play and handed the Bears their first match loss in Sioux City 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 Thursday evening.
Northwestern got 14 kills apiece from Makenzie Fink and Emily Van Ginkel and 13 more from Lauryn Hilger as it controlled play to move to 26-8 on the season.
Rocky Mountain got just 23 kills as a team in the match and fell to 30-5 on the season but will also move on to first round play.
DORDT 3, THE MASTER’S 1: The fifth-ranked Dordt volleyball team defeated No. 12 The Master’s 22-25, 29-27, 25-16, 25-12 in pool play on Thursday at the NAIA Volleyball Championship on Thursday in Sioux City.
Ema Altena finished with 15 kills for Dordt (30-2). Jessi De Jager and Leah Kamp both recorded 12 kills and Ally Krommendyk had 10. Jamie De Jager dished out 46 assists and added 14 digs. Aubrey Drake notched 14 digs and Hannah Connelly added 10.
Madi Fay tallied 11 kills for The Master’s (30-7). Kayla Sims dished out 20 assists and Sarah Park added 14.
Dordt in the first round of the NAIA Volleyball Championship on Friday after pool play.