NAIA VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Dordt falls short of quarterfinals; Concordia battles back to win

SIOUX CITY — After watching the Missouri Baptist women’s volleyball team beat Central Methodist on Wednesday, the Dordt Defenders got up from their seats and all had the same thought: Maybe next year.

The Defenders were in the building on Wednesday, hoping that their season was going to be extended by one more match with a win by the Eagles.

Unfortunately, the Spartans won in four sets. That meant the Defenders’ 1-1 record in pool play wasn’t good enough to force a tiebreaker or advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Defenders coach Chad Hanson had a smile on his face, however, thinking back to how well his team had played through ups and downs of a season.

He couldn’t even recall the Defenders’ win-loss record, saying that their season wasn’t defined by that.

“I’m blessed and impressed at how resilient we were,” Hanson said. “We demonstrated a courageous pursuit together. There were a lot of unknown variables that we had to work through and adjust mid-season. That created some doubts and some unknowns of how it was going to go through.

“To finish second in the pool and that kind of put us in the Top 16 national picture,” Hanson added. “That’s a solid finish for the program. We wanted more. The overall growth of this team, those are the variables that I pull away from this season.”

The Defenders, by the way, went 19-10 overall and won nine out of 16 GPAC matches.

Corrina Timmermans led the Defenders attack with 372 kills, while Jessi Franken had 284. The team as a whole had 1,366 kills and hit an even .200.

Dordt went 3-3 to end the season, and those three wins were against Briar Cliff, Bethel in the opening round and in a five-set thriller against the Eagles on Tuesday.

“We need to keep committing to the right things,” Hanson said. “We need to keep committing to our walk with the Lord, we need to keep going on the walk with each other and as servants and keep growing and developing in all the right ways of life.”

Concordia wins thriller

“It’s what we play for.”

Those were the words Concordia coach Ben Boldt could find after the Bulldogs upset Viterbo in a five-set match on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs were the second seed in their pool behind the V-Hawks, but Concordia didn’t care about that.

They wanted to return to the bracket round, a place the Bulldogs are familiar with.

The Bulldogs won by set scores of 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11.

The situation was looking a little bleak for the Bulldogs in the fifth set.

Viterbo started out the fifth frame with a 5-1 lead. There, Maya Roberts and Katie Frohmader recorded kills while the Bulldogs committed a couple of hitting errors.

The Bulldogs didn’t panic. Boldt told them to remember what got them there.

“We needed to trust our training,” Boldt said. “We’ve put ourselves in situations all year like this and we’ve played a tough conference schedule, obviously. It wasn’t anything that we needed to do different.”

The Bulldogs caught up to the V-Hawks by tying the match at 10-10. They took the lead after Camryn Opfer recorded a kill that made it 11-10.

From there, the Bulldogs won the set with a 4-1 run. Concordia closed out the match with an Opfer kill after the V-Hawks committed three hitting errors.

Opfer led the Bulldogs with 21 kills. Carly Rodaway had 17.

“It’s a battle between two great teams, and I was proud of how our girls fought,” Boldt said. “Viterbo started to win the serve and pass battle and that limits what we can do. A lot of it was a mentality. We were able to get the ball to our hitters. It was a serving run that turned it around. Serving and defense are always going to be the margins.”

The V-Hawks, meanwhile, go home after being the No. 1 seed in their pool.

We started with 7 GPACs

The number seven has been in the forefront of Corey Westra’s mind in the days leading up to the NAIA national volleyball tournament.

Seven is the number of GPAC teams that began play Tuesday downtown. Those teams were Northwestern, Dordt, Concordia, Midland, College of Saint Mary, Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan.

The conference that houses Morningside and Briar Cliff had six teams in the 2018 field but that field had a 32-team field.

To have seven in a 24-team field had the GPAC commissioner and tournament co-director beaming with pride.

“It's an incredible accomplishment for our conference,” Westra said. “I said from the very beginning, this league was going to be night in and night out, the toughest standing league in the country, and it played out all year long. There was a point in time where there was almost a chance where a ranked team might have not made our conference tournament.”

Before the two tiebreaker matches Wednesday that ended after Journal press time, the GPAC was guaranteed three teams in Thursday’s eight-team bracket: The Jimmies, Bulldogs and Red Raiders.

Those teams have made it in a difficult situation, basically playing two teams in a calendar year.

“I'm really proud of our league for, number one, how we handled last year,” Westra said. “But then, having that ability to kind of reset the deck this year and still have the proper perspective that, hey, we've got to be careful but we're not going to be crazy here. We can move forward in this way. I said this before last year, hats off to our student athletes. I think they've learned what it means to operate in this environment as well.”

There were four teams that made the quarterfinals last year, and Midland made it all the way to the national title match.

