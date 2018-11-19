SIOUX CITY | Great Plains Athletic Conference colleges Morningside, Dordt and Northwestern had known about having already qualified for the NAIA Volleyball National Championships.
However, on Monday they discovered their pool assignments to an event which will be held beginning Nov. 27 and ending with the semifinal championship matches on Dec. 1. By the way, Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center is hosting the event for the 11th consecutive year.
Fifth-ranked Dordt (27-2), which went 16-0 while winning the GPAC title, has been the NAIA national tournament runner-up in each of the two previous seasons. Coach Chad Hanson’s Defenders fell in a five-game thriller to GPAC rival Hastings in 2016, then lost in four games to Lindsey Wilson a year later.
Dordt, a 14-time national qualifier, is in Pool E along with 12th-ranked The Masters (29-5), No. 22 Corban (21-11) and Reinhardt (34-6).
The Masters went 16-2 while winning the Golden State Athletic Conference. Mysteriously, Reinhardt didn’t find its way in the national rankings despite going a perfect 19-0 in the Appalacian Athletic Conference. Corban went a fourth-place 15-5 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
Reinhardt will face the Defenders in an 8 p.m. match next Tuesday when the tournament opens. Corban will play Dordt at 6 p.m. Wednesday while Pool E play for Hanson’s squad ends with an 8 p.m. Thursday match against The Masters.
Dordt is led by setter Jamie De Jager, a four-time GPAC first-team selection who was named the league’s player of the year. De Jager averages a solid 10.88 assists per game.
Eighth-ranked Northwestern (24-7) heads Pool H. Coach Kyle Van Den Bosch’s squad, which went 13-3 in the GPAC to tie for second with Hastings and Midland, has three nationally-ranked opponents in its bracket and will begin pool play Tuesday with an 8 p.m. match against 25th-ranked Marian (26-8).
The Red Raiders, paced by GPAC kill leader Lauryn Hilger (4.57 kills per game), will then play a 6 p.m. Wednesday match against 23rd-ranked McPherson (33-2), a program which went 12-0 while winning the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. Pool H play will conclude for Northwestern with an 8 p.m. Thursday match against No. 9 Rocky Mountain (28-4), which went 12-0 while winning the Frontier Conference.
Northwestern and Dordt, by the way, are each in the NAIA Volleyball Nationals for the 14th time. Morningside (13-14), like its GPAC neighbors to the north, received a bye, but doing so as the host team of the tournament.
It’s the seventh national appearance the Mustangs and the third straight with Beth Donnelly leading the way as the team’s head coach. Morningside, one of six GPAC teams in the tournament, will open Pool B play with an 8 p.m. Tuesday match against No. 2 Park (29-1), which went 12-0 while winning the American Midwest Conference.
Pool B play for the Mustangs continues with Wednesday’s 8 p.m. match against 15th-ranked Westmont (25-5), the runner-up to The Masters in the Golden State Athletic Conference. The final pool match for Donnelly’s squad begins at 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 18 Embry-Riddle (28-6), which went 16-0 while winning the California Pacific Conference.
Morningside is paced by middle blocker Emma Gerber (294 kills).
No. 1 Grand View (32-0, 18-0 Heart of America Conference) heads Pool A, which also consists of College of Idaho, Providence (Mont.) and Milligan.
Third-ranked Columbia (37-3), a third-place 10-2 in the America Midwest Conference, is the top team in Pool C. Midland of the GPAC is in this pool along with Vanguard and Aquinas.
Fourth-ranked Missouri Baptist (31-4, 11-1 American Midwest) heads Pool D and will compete against Hastings, Ottawa and Trinity Christian.
Defending champion and No. 6 Lindsey Wilson (29-3, 13-0 Mid South Conference) is the Pool F leader. Eastern Oregon is in this group along with Central Methodist and Oklahoma City.
Seventh-ranked Viterbo (29-6), which went 13-1 while winning the North Star Athletic Association, paces Pool G. A semifinal loser to Dordt a year ago, Viterbo will compete along with Southern Oregon, Jamestown and Saint Xavier.