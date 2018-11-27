SIOUX CITY -- Julia Lindbergh paced a balanced attack with eight kills as fifth-seeded Dordt downed Reinhardt 25-7, 25-12, 25-18 during a Pool E match Tuesday that lasted just 61 minutes.
Coming through with seven kills each for the Great Plains Athletic Conference champion Defenders (28-2) were Ema Altena, Ally Krommendyk and Leah Kamp. Setter Jamie De Jager dished 27 assists for an offense that hit .386. Aubrey Drake topped the defense with 12 digs.
Cheetara Bing led Reinhardt (33-7) with seven kills. Carlee Baxter had 15 assists while Kelley Adkins had 11 digs.
MARIAN 3, NORTHWESTERN 0: Hannah Trout’s 11 kills carried 25th seeded Marian to a 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 sweep over No. 8 Northwestern in Pool H action Tuesday.
Marian (29-5), a team making only its second-ever national appearance, hit .292 while tournament veteran Northwestern (14 appearances) was limited to a .178 attack percentage. Setters Madi Heffron and Lexi Spence had 15 and 13 assists, respectively, while Megan Hawley had nine digs.
Lauryn Hilger paced Northwestern (24-8) with 11 kills, one more than Makenzie Fink. Setter Lacey Wacker delivered 30 assists while Emily Strasser had 12 digs.
PARK 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Nada Meawad, a 6-foot right side hitter from Cairo, Egypt, provided 17 kills and 14 digs while carrying second-seeded Park to a 25-20, 25-14, 26-24 sweep Tuesday over tournament host Morningside.
Setter Danna Gomes contributed 40 assists, 11 digs and two ace serves for Park (30-1) while Celina Monteiro had 19 digs. Maren Roper finished with 10 kills.
Sophomore Krista Zenk led Morningside (13-15) with 14 kills and 15 digs. Callie Alberico finished with 28 assists while freshman libero Kayla Harris had 17 digs.