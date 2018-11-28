SIOUX CITY -- Dordt won three straight sets after dropping the opener and moved to 2-0 in Pool E with a 24-26, 25-16, 25-10, 25-19 win over Corban (Ore.) in action at the NAIA Volleyball Championship held at the Tyson Events Center Wednesday evening.
Ema Altena had 16 kills to pace the Defenders, who hiked their season record to 29-2. Ally Krommendyk also had 10 kills while Julia Lindbergh and Leah Kamp each narrowly missed double digits in kills with nine and eight, respectively. Jamie De Jager also had 36 assists and Aubrey Drake 22 assists for Dordt, which can wrap up the group title when it plays The Master's at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Corban got 17 kills from Avari Ridgway and 13 more from Adriana Aguayo, The Warriors are 1-1 in pool play and will take on Reinhardt Thursday at 6 p.m.
GRAND VIEW 3, PROVIDENCE 0: The Vikings kept their season record perfect with a 25-18, 25-19, 27-25 sweep of Providence (Mont.) Wednesday afternoon.
Kelsey Redmond, a former Iowa Falls prep standout, had 14 kills to lead Grand View, which which is now 34-0. Sydney Anderson had 13 kills to lead Providence, which dropped to 0-2 in pool play.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO 3, MILLIGAN 0: Ashley Pagan recorded a dozen kills as she led the Yotes to a win over Milligan (Tenn.) in a Pool A match Wednesday.
College of Idaho moved to 2-0 in pool matches and will take on Grand View for first place in the group at 4 p.m. Friday. Julia Codispoti had six kills to lead Milligan, which will take on Providence for third place in the pool.
PARK 3, EMBRY-RIDDLE 0: Nada Meawad had 14 kills on a .343 attack rate and led Park to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 sweep of Embry-Riddle in a pool play Wednesday evening.
The Pirates moved to 2-0 in group and will look to finish in first place in Pool B when it faces Westmont Thursday at 8 p.m. Embry-Riddle will face Morningside at 6 p.m. on Thursday in its final pool match.
COLUMBIA 3, VANGUARD 0: Columbia bounced back from a tough five-set match loss to Aquinas on Tuesday with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-11 sweep of Vanguard in pool play action Wednesday.
The Cougars got seven kills from Caroline Clifford as she paced an attack that had six players with at least four kills. Kamelah Noel had nine kills for Vanguard, which committed 23 attack errors in the loss.
MIDLAND 3, AQUINAS 0: The Warriors moved to 2-0 in pool play after sweeping Aquinas (Mich.) 25-21, 20-28, 25-16 Wednesday.
Priscilla O'Dowd had 14 kills and setter Jessica Peters 37 assists to lead Midland, which will face Columbia (1-1 in pool play) in a match where it can clinch the group. Jaclyn Rozell had 10 kills for Aquinas, which closes pool play with a match with Vanguard Thursday at 2 p.m.
MISSOURI BAPTIST 3, OTTAWA 0: Mallory Moran had 14 kills and a trio of teammates added nine more to lift Missouri Baptist to a 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 sweep of Ottawa Thursday morning.
Caterina Ciganini, Maggie Sorensen and Ana Oliveira all had nine kills for the Spartans, who logged their second straight sweep.
Kenna Hall had nine kills to lead Ottawa, which fell to 0-2 in pool play.
HASTINGS 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Broncos got 13 kills from Lucy Skoch and stayed unbeaten in pool play with a win over the Trolls Wednesday.
Hastings will squard off with Missouri Baptist, also 2-0 in Pool D, for the group title Thursday at noon. Ana Lambros had 11 kills for Trinity Christian, which will take on Ottawa for third place in the pool at 10 a.m. Thursday.
LINDSEY WILSON 3, CENTRAL METHODIST 1: Sarah Cruz and Klara Mikelove combined to rack up 35 kills and Lindsey Wilson won its second match in pool play 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24 over Central Methodist.
Cruz had 18 kills and Mikelova 17 as the defending champion Blue Raiders moved to within a win of advancing into the first round playoffs. Viviane Viana had 14 kills for Central Methodist which lost a five-set thriller with Eastern Oregon on Tuesday.
EASTERN OREGON 3, OKLAHOMA CITY 1: The Mountaineers bounced back after dropping the first set to win the next three and stay unbeaten in pool play with 19-25, 25-17, 25-20 win over the Stars Wednesday afternoon.
Megan Bunn had 17 kills for Eastren Oregon (25-7) which will advance take a 2-0 record into a match with Lindsey Wilson Thursday with the winner taking first place in Pool F. Oklahoma City got a dozen kills from Lacy Beeler and dropped to 0-2 in pool play.
JAMESTOWN 3, VITERBO 0: The Jimmies hit at a .320 pace for the match and won three straight games over Viterbo 25-18, 25-12, 25-13 in a pool play match Wednesday afternoon.
Isabel Wedell had 11 kills for Jamestown, which bounced back after losing its opener in three straight sets to Southern Oregon on Tuesday. Lydia Xu had 11 kills for Viterbo, which is also 1-1 in pool matches.
SOUTHERN OREGON 3, ST. XAVIER 0: Taylor Ristvedt had 13 kills and Makayla Hoyt added 10 more to give the Raiders their second win in as many matches in Sioux City 25-16, 25-19, 28-26.
Southern Oregon can wrap up first place in the group with a win over Viterbo on Thursday at 4 p.m. The Cougars, who are 0-2 in pool play, got nine kills from Helena Atton.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, MARIAN 0: The Battlin' Bears moved to 2-0 in pool play with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Marian in a match held Wednesday night.
Hailey Copinga had 11 kills to lead Rocky Mountain (Mont.) which will llook to complete a 3-0 run of its pool when it faces Northwestern Thursday at 8 p.m. Hannah Trout had 10 kills for the Knights, now 1-1 in pool play. Marian will face 0-2 McPherson at 6 p.m. Thursday.
LATE MATCHES: The Morningside vs. Westmont match and the Reinhardt vs. The Master's match were not completed before The Journal's deadline.
Late Tuesday
DORDT 3, REINHARDT 0: Julia Lindbergh paced a balanced attack with eight kills as fifth-seeded Dordt downed Reinhardt 25-7, 25-12, 25-18 during a Pool E match that lasted just 61 minutes.
Coming through with seven kills each for the Great Plains Athletic Conference champion Defenders (28-2) were Ema Altena, Ally Krommendyk and Leah Kamp. Setter Jamie De Jager dished 27 assists for an offense that hit .386. Aubrey Drake topped the defense with 12 digs.
Cheetara Bing led Reinhardt (33-7) with seven kills. Carlee Baxter had 15 assists while Kelley Adkins had 11 digs.
MARIAN 3, NORTHWESTERN 0: Hannah Trout’s 11 kills carried 25th seeded Marian to a 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 sweep over No. 8 Northwestern in Pool H action.
Marian (29-5), a team making only its second-ever national appearance, hit .292 while tournament veteran Northwestern (14 appearances) was limited to a .178 attack percentage. Setters Madi Heffron and Lexi Spence had 15 and 13 assists, respectively, while Megan Hawley had nine digs.
Lauryn Hilger paced Northwestern (24-8) with 11 kills, one more than Makenzie Fink. Setter Lacey Wacker delivered 30 assists while Emily Strasser had 12 digs.
PARK 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Nada Meawad, a 6-foot right side hitter from Cairo, Egypt, provided 17 kills and 14 digs while carrying second-seeded Park to a 25-20, 25-14, 26-24 sweep over tournament host Morningside.
Setter Danna Gomes contributed 40 assists, 11 digs and two ace serves for Park (30-1) while Celina Monteiro had 19 digs. Maren Roper finished with 10 kills.
Sophomore Krista Zenk led Morningside (13-15) with 14 kills and 15 digs. Callie Alberico finished with 28 assists while freshman libero Kayla Harris had 17 digs.