NAIA VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Jamestown University stays undefeated

SIOUX CITY — The Jamestown University women’s volleyball team stayed undefeated on the season on Wednesday with a 3-0 sweep over Indiana Wesleyan.

The win allowed the Jimmies (34-0) to advance to the national quarterfinals, which start Thursday at Tyson Events Center.

The Jimmies won by set scores of 27-25, 25-13, 25-10.

Jamestown hit .263 as a team, led by Anna Holen and Kalli Hegerle. Both women had 10 kills.

Jackie Meiklejohn had a team-high 19 assists, and completed a double-double with 12 digs.

Ellie Holen led in digs with 19.

POOL C

Missouri Baptist 25-25-21-25, Central Methodist 14-22-25-21: The Eagles (29-9, 16-3) made it tough late in the fourth set against the defending national champions.

The Eagles trailed 22-15, but got as close as 24-21 with two kills and two Spartan hitting errors.

Giovanna Tapigliani led the Spartans (30-2, 9-0) with a .311 hitting percentage, and she had a team-high with 16 kills.

Isidora Stojovic had 12 kills while Emma Lattimore had 11.

Manuela Vargas led Missouri Baptist with 49 assists.

Callie Hanson led CMU with 13 kills. Eight different Eagles recorded a kill.

POOL E

Park 25-25-25, Dakota Wesleyan 22-18-17: Park ended the match on a high note, collecting 20 kills in the third sweep to complete the sweep.

Nada Meawad led Park with 16 kills, while Noura Meawad had 13. Nada Meawad hit .318 in 44 attacks.

Park held the Tigers to a .109 clip, and Abigail Brunsing led her squad with nine kills.

Madeline Else had 31 assists.

POOL E

Providence 25-25-25, Life 21-21-15: The Argonauts swept Life despite hitting .127 in the sweep.

Sadie Lott led the Argonauts with 11 kills, while Jenna Thorne had nine.

Cydney Finberg-Roberts had 25 of the 27 assists for Providence.

Sacha Legros had 26 digs, leading the Argonauts.

Fayola Louis led Life with 13 kills.

Life, a school based out of suburban Atlanta, was held to .075 hitting.

POOL F

College of Saint Mary 20-25-25-25, Eastern Oregon 25-20-23-22: The Flames were among the GPAC teams that won a match on Wednesday.

The Flames started out slow, hitting just .051 in the opening stanza.

They picked it back up, hitting .213 in set two, .375 in No. 3 and .317 in the closer.

Rosa Reed Bouley led the Flames with 19 kills while Kamryn Willman and Elizabeth Dlouhy had 11.

Bishop Heelan grad Jordyn Knapp had an ace and a dig, and she played in all four sets.

POOL G

Marian 25-18-25-25, Midland 19-25-22-21: The Knights won their 34th match of the season while the Warriors lost their sixth.

Skyler Van Note led the Knights with 12 kills, while Michaela Hoffa had 10. Van Note also had 27 digs.

Katie Hardegree had 19 assists.

Marian went on a 9-5 run to close out the fourth and final set.

Marian held Midland to a .077 clip. Taliyah Flores led the Warriors with 17 kills while Brooke Fredrickson with 14.

POOL H

Bellevue 25-25-11-25, Corban 20-18-25-20: The Bruins hit .176 in the win, and hit a road bump during the third set to a minus-.069 hitting percentage.

Sierra Athen and Jacki Apel each led Bellevue with 10 kills. Haley Fleischman had nine kills.

Olivia Galas topped the Bruins in assists with 34.

Taylan Keefer led the Bruins with 24 digs.

Avari Ridgway led Corban with 14 kills.

Late Tuesday

Indiana Wesleyan 3, Texas Wesleyan 2: The Indiana Wesleyan volleyball came up with a thrilling five-set victory over Texas Wesleyan Tuesday afternoon in pool play, as the Wildcats won sets one, four, and five by scores of 25-20, 25-15, and 15-4.

Texas Wesleyan took sets three and four by scores of 25-20, and 25-23.

Four Wildcats had double-digit kills in the game, with Victoria Johnson and Macy Puthoff both finishing with 15, and Martina Demarchi and Courtney Watkins both putting up 13.

Nyia Anderson was the leading scorer for the Rams, with 20 kills.

Texas Wesleyan was just one point from victory in set five, at 14-12. But a 4-0 run from the Wildcats on a kill from Puthoff and three straight attack errors by the Rams lifted Indiana Wesleyan to a victory.

Concordia 3, Oregon Tech 1: The Concordia University (Neb.) volleyball team ended a four-set win over Oregon Tech on Tuesday in pool play at the NAIA National Championship Tournament in Sioux City.

The Bulldogs beat the Owls in sets one, three, and four by scores of 26-24, 25-17, and 25-23, while dropping two to the Owls, 25-23.

Concordia's offense out-hit Oregon Tech, 71 kills to 54. Four Bulldogs players finished with double-digit kills totals, while Nicole Reyes, Faith Houck-Wylie, and Ashley Ripplinger all had at least 13 for the Owls.

