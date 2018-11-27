SIOUX CITY -- Defending champion Lindsey Wilson took the first step toward a repeat with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 sweep over Oklahoma City Tuesday morning at the NAIA Volleyball Championship.
Freshman outside hitter/right side Sarah Cruz, a native of Olomouc, Czech Republic, paced sixth-seeded Lindsey Wilson (30-3) with 16 kills and added four solo blocks in the Pool F victory at the Tyson Events Center.
Paulina Sobolewska added 10 kills for the Mid-South Conference champions. Setter Autumn Proctor finished with 36 assists, one solo block, three solo blocks and 11 digs.
Marijana Bjelobrk finished with 15 kills for Oklahoma City (30-4). Taylor Horton dished 28 assists while Lauren Hermes had a match-high 18 digs.
GRAND VIEW 3, MILLIGAN 0: The only team in this week’s NAIA Volleyball Championship with an all-entire Iowa roster, top-seeded Grand View, hiked their record to 33-0 with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-10 Pool A rout over Milligan.
Kelsey Redmond, a 6-foot outside hitter who prepped at Iowa Falls-Alden, hit .412 while pounding 18 kills as the Vikings, based in Des Moines, posted their 22nd sweep of the season. Setter Trystin Luneckas recorded 25 assists while Miranda Greathouse had 14 digs and two aces.
Abby Falcone had six kills for Milligan (25-7), which made its last NAIA national appearance in 1996 when the tournament was in San Diego. Kellee Geren dished 18 assists and Alyssa Rupert had 14 digs.
MISSOURI BAPTIST 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: Ann Oliveira and Caterina Cigarini each smacked 10 kills in a balanced attack that carried fourth-seeded Missouri Baptist to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-21 Pool D sweep over Trinity Christian.
Maggie Sorensen and Mallory Moran each added nine kills for Missouri Baptist (32-4), a tournament semifinalist a year ago. Setter Megan Huffman recorded 30 assists while Cigarini, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker hailing from Modena, Italy, also contributed two solo blocks and four block assists.
Sarah Kiwan and Kacie Stoll each posted eight kills for Trinity Christian (28-10). Dani Van Laten had 21 assists.
HASTINGS 3, OTTAWA 0: Emily Lenners supplied 12 kills, one solo block and six block assists for Hastings, which became the first Great Plains Athletic Conference winner following a 25-23, 25-22, 26-24 Pool D sweep over Ottawa.
Lucy Skoch, a 6-2 middle blocker and Hastings (Neb.) native, added 11 kills for Hastings (20-6) while setters Claira Thede and Clare Hamburger dished 17 and 14 assists, respectively. Casey Krolikowski had 16 digs.
Kenna Hall led Ottawa (26-11) with 10 kills. Morgan Berry finished with 31 assists while Liz Heit had 187 digs.
EASTERN OREGON 3, CENTRAL METHODIST 2: Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament champion Eastern Oregon chalked up a 25-21, 18-25, 14-25, 25-21, 15-10 Pool F win over Central Methodist to prior five-game experience.
Megan Bunn provided 13 kills, 22 digs and three block assists for Eastern Oregon (23-6), which improved to 4-3 in five-game matches. Taylor Tibbets, a 6-3 middle/right side, added 10 kills, one solo block and four block assists while setters Madison Pilon and Sarah Carpenter dished 27 and 17 assists, respectively. Libero Kiley McMurtrey had 25 digs.
Mariana Do Nascimento, a 6-1 middle blocker from Salto, Sao Paulo, Brazil, turned in 19 kills, three solo blocks and seven block assists for Central Methodist (30-7). Setters Shannon Peters and Stevie Sherard had 33 and 21 assists, respectively, while Alma Flores paced the defense with 36 digs.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO 3, PROVIDENCE 0: Taylor Alexander paced a balanced attack with 10 kills while teammates Ashley Pagan and Jackie Van Vliet each tallied eight as College of Idaho swept Providence (Mont.) 25-20, 25-17, 26-24 in Pool A play.
Setter Marija Djonovic turned in 27 assists and 12 digs for College of Idaho (23-8). Pagan also provided 13 digs and two ace serves.
Kelsey Shaver pounded a match-high 14 kills for Providence (22-10), which was making its NAIA Tournament debut. Setters Paige Jensen and Cydney Finberg dished 27 and 11 assists, respectively, while Averi Dyer collected a match-high 17 digs.
AQUINAS 3, COLUMBIA 2: Freshman Jacklyn Rozell pounded 22 kills for unranked Aquinas, which posted the first major upset of the NAIA Volleyball Championship with a 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 13-25, 15-11 Pool C victory over third-seeded Columbia.
Kristin Danielson turned in 19 kills and 14 kills for Aquinas (33-7), which played its first-ever NAIA national match. Setter Stephanie Chenlo dished 56 assists while Payton Klein contributed three ace serves and two block assists.
Sidney Branson Barbara Sabino each recorded 13 kills for Columbia (37-4), a tradition-rich program which is marking its 25th straight national appearance. Kiersten Anderson supplied 12 kills, 10 digs and three ace serves while setter Manuela Vargas, a native of Medellin, Colombia, dished 39 assists for a squad that lost, despite hitting .275.
VITERBO 3, SAINT XAVIER 1: Audrey Aspen, a 6-3 middle/right side, delivered 14 kills, two solo blocks and four block assists while leading seventh-seeded Viterbo to a 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19 Pool G victory over Saint Xavier.
Maya Roberts added 11 kills for Viterbo (30-6), which defeated the Cougars for the second time this season. Setters Chloe Jakscht and Lauren Sobasky dished 24 and 16 assists, respectively, while Rachel Frankowski had 13 digs for a program which a year ago, reached the NAIA semifinals.
Kate Bontrager had 12 kills for Saint Xavier (27-10), which saw a nine-match winning streak come to an end. Setter Cassidy Wyman had 34 assists while Grace Murphy topped the defense with 14 digs.
SOUTHERN OREGON 3, JAMESTOWN 0: Taylor Ristvedt hit an outstanding .444, posting 13 kills while leading 10th-seeded Southern Oregon to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 sweep over Jamestown to complete Pool G play.
Makayla Hoyt added eight kills, three solo blocks and two block assists for Southern Oregon (26-3), which hit .366. Setters Natalie James and Hannah Bogatin dished 22 and 10 assists, respectively.
Jamestown (21-9) lost its first national tournament match as a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Isabel Wedell had 11 kills for the Jimmies while setters Miranda Lowman and Jackie Meiklejohn had 19 and 15 assists, respectively. Julina Niemeier had a match-high 15 digs.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, MCPHERSON 0: Hailey Copinga supplied 12 kills, four block assists and one ace serve while leading No. 9 seed Rocky Mountain to a 26-24, 25-17, 25-11 sweep over McPherson to begin Pool H action.
Setter Natalie Hilderman had a productive match for Rocky Mountain (29-4) with 29 assists, 15 digs, five kills and two ace serves. Ruby Kallenbach had 19 digs while Naomi Bad Bear had a match-high five block assists.
McPherson (32-3) lost for the second time in its last three matches, getting 10 kills from Lexi Kite. Setters Skylar Lane and Kaitlyn Heinis had 13 and nine assists, respectively, while Jamie Siess had 29 digs.
CORBAN 3, THE MASTER'S 1: Avari Ridgway delivered 14 kills and Adriana Aguayo added 12 as 22nd-seeded Corban surprised No. 12 The Master's 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 to begin Pool E play.
Setters Cierra Leopoldino and Jadyn Mullen dished 22 and 19 assists, respectively, for Corban (21-11), which has posted a 7-4 record in what is its third consecutive national appearance. Kealani Ontai, a 5-4 freshman libero from Pearl City, Hawaii, had 20 digs.
The Master's (27-6) is also in the NAIA Nationals for the third time, but the first since 2013. Setter Kayla Sims provided 18 assists, 15 digs, eight kills and two block assists while fellow setter Sarah Park had 16 assists. McKenna Hafner had a match-high 22 digs.
WESTMONT 3, EMBRY-RIDDLE 1: Samantha Neely paced a balanced attack with 19 kills as Westmont defeated Embry-Riddle 28-26, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13 in Pool B action.
Westmont (26-5) also received double-digit kill totals from Cassidy Rea (15), Hali Galloway (13) and Libby Dahlberg (10). Setter Amy Buffham dished 50 assists while Lauren Friis had 23 digs, three more than teammate Madison Morrison.
Caylee Robalin paced Embry-Riddle (28-7) with 15 kills while Erin Clark and Jalin Yoder added 12 and 11, respectively. Setter Audrey Baldwin finished with 44 assists while Kat Yung had 24 digs.
MIDLAND 3, VANGUARD 1: Midland became the second Great Plains Athletic Conference team to post a victory Tuesday, topping Vanguard 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17 in Pool C action. Because of a computer error, statistics were not available.
LATE MATCHES: Results from three matches involving three GPAC schools were not available in time for the Sioux City Journal’s deadline Tuesday night. Morningside’s Pool B match against No. 2 Park wasn’t finished in time, nor was fifth-seeded Dordt’s Pool E match versus Reinhardt and No. 8 Northwestern’s Pool H match against Marian.