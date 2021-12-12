Nebraska volleyball beats Texas in rematch

Ally Batenhorst needed a moment.

After being asked what it meant to play in a regional final in her home state and how she handled the pressure of facing second-seeded Texas, the freshman took a second to process the magnitude of what just happened.

The Huskers handed Texas its second loss of the season in front of 5,080 raucous fans at Gregory Gym. The outside hitter, who wasn’t starting for Nebraska just two weeks ago, played a large part in the victory by tying a career-best with 15 kills on a .406 hitting percentage. As Batenhorst digested that, her eyes got big as it sunk in.

“I’m sorry, my voice is like gone,” the Houston native said. “Now it is hitting me and I’m going to cry."

After a brief pause, Batenhorst tried her best to sum up what No. 10 Nebraska's four-set over the Longhorns meant to her in front of a lot of family and friends.

“We've been dreaming of this since we were younger,” she said. “Our class committed super early, and I think we've just always dreamed of it. Now that we're here, it's just unreal. I don't even know how to handle this right now. I am coming down from adrenaline. We all have been working so hard, and we just had the best leaders on this team.

"It's just unreal. I can't process it.”

Batenhorst wasn’t the only member of the vaunted 2021 freshman class to make an impact in the regional final in Austin.

Opposite hitter Lindsay Krause, who turned 19 on Saturday, stepped up with 13 kills on a .500 hitting percentage. The Omaha Skutt grad also slammed home the final kill of the match to set off a dogpile on the court.

“They always play good on their birthdays,” coach John Cook said. “And we pretended it was Ali's birthday, too.”

When Texas and Nebraska met this spring in another regional final, the Longhorns looked like they were in a different class than the Huskers. Their outside hitters — Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields — overpowered NU’s block and floor defense.

In the rematch Saturday, Nebraska was the better team. Eggleston and Fields may have been the best players on the court still, but the Huskers had a floor defense that was ready for their attacks and a serving game that could disrupt UT’s offense.

Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez anchored NU’s defense with 20 digs. She eliminated the cross-court shot for most of the night and forced the Longhorns to tip or go down the line with their swings. Junior Kenzie Knuckles added six digs and didn't have an error on her 17 serve receptions. At the net, senior Lauren Stivrins and Krause each finished with five blocks.

The Longhorns struggled to find a rhythm on offense and Texas coach Jerritt Elliot pulled starting setter Jhenna Gabriel in the second set. The 5-foot-8 junior returned late in the third set and finished with 24 assists, while Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres added 13.

Fields and Eggleston each finished with 20 kills and accounted for a combined 98 of UT’s 132 attacks. But kills were hard to come by elsewhere. Middle blocker Brionne Butler was Texas’ next best attacker with four kills on 10 swings.

NU setter Nicklin Hames, who was named the most outstanding player of the region, posted her 22nd double-double of the season with 43 assists and 13 digs.

Hames said she had fun setting the offense, though UT recorded 13 blocks — seven of which came in the third set, she tried to set the ball off the net a little more to give the hitters more angles.

“I feel like it was a lot of ups and downs for me, but I felt like my hitters had my back in those situations when there weren't great sets,” she said. “I feel like overall we took really good swings. I feel like we were overall pretty balanced.”

The other key for Nebraska was from the service line, where sophomore Keonilei Akana tied the school record for most aces in a match (seven). That feat has been accomplished five times, but not since Nancy Metcalf did it against Florida in 2001 during a five-set win in the regional final.

Akana led the charge, but all of the Huskers contributed. In the second set, Rodriguez recorded an ace during an 8-0 run that gave the Huskers an 18-11 advantage. Then Madi Kubik served another 8-0 run in the fourth set that broke open a 12-12 tie.

Meanwhile, Texas struggled from the service line with 14 errors to six aces. The most critical of those errors came in the second set after UT rallied to tie the set 22-22 then 23-23, but missed serves each time after they evened the score. After the second service error, Kayla Caffey ended the set with a kill.

“That kind of summed up the whole night. You know, like, that's kind of where we were ... we fought back and we put ourselves in a position and then things that we could control we didn't take control of,” Elliot said. “I thought (Nebraska) played extremely well tonight on the defensive side and they clearly won the serving pass game.”

At times, Texas looked sluggish after coming off a five-set come-from-behind win over Washington on Thursday, but the Huskers had more depth and were the better overall team Saturday night. As a result, the Huskers are headed back to the national semifinal for the fifth time in seven years.

Hames said it was a special feeling to get to share the victory with her teammates, which they celebrated with a water bottle emptying party on the coaches as they entered the locker room.

“I said to our group that I'm just super proud of every single one of them,” the senior captain said. “The past couple of years, we've kind of come up short and not played great in the final game and everyone stepped up in this game. It wasn't perfect, but it was our way and we had each other's backs and we outhearted and outteamed them.

"So that's what's the most special part about it. We finally got over the hump and we did it together.”

