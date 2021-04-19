Nebraska volleyball season ends with Elite Eight loss against Texas

Nebraska got a boost from the return of All-American middle blocker Lauren Stivrins to the lineup. She had an undisclosed injury, and hadn’t played in the Huskers’ sweep of Baylor one day earlier. Stivrins finished with seven kills and hit .357.

Needing win the fourth set to extend the match, Nebraska took a 13-8 lead, with most of the work coming when Kenzie Knuckles served a 7-0 run. Texas answered with its own run to tie the match, and then Eggleston heated up one more time for the Longhorns, with two kills and an ace serve. Texas won four of the final six rallies, including a kill from Fields on match point.

“They just were making plays, and we couldn’t stop them,” said Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames said. “We let them go on a run, so we kind of lost the momentum and they had all of the momentum, so the plays were going their way. It was hard for us to catch up at the end.

Texas won the first set, when it hit .316. In the second set, Nebraska had a 4-0 run — Sun served an ace and had a great kill on an out-of-system attack — to take a 15-11 lead. Nebraska already had four ace serves in the set at that point.