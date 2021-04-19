Nebraska volleyball season ends with Elite Eight loss against Texas

OMAHA — The Nebraska volleyball team's stay at the all-Omaha NCAA Tournament has come to an end.
Skylar Fields and Logan Eggleston had 18 kills apiece to lead fifth-ranked Texas to a 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 win against the No. 4 Nebraska on Monday in an Elite Eight match at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska ends the season with a 16-3 record. And for the first time since the volleyball Final Four began making Omaha a regular stop in 2006, the event won’t include Nebraska.
Texas (26-1) advances to Thursday’s national semifinals.
Nebraska didn’t serve or block well enough to slow down all of the Longhorns’ firepower. Texas had a .336 hitting percentage, which was by far the best by a Husker opponent this season. And the Longhorns held Nebraska to .171 hitting, its second-lowest mark of the season.
Texas also overcame some major serving woes early in the match, and finished with eight ace serves. Texas made 15 serving errors, but Nebraska didn’t take advantage of that enough, and allowed Texas to still go on some momentum-changing runs.
“Great match by Texas,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “They totally out-served and -passed us, and that was our only chance to hang with them. They’re a big, physical team and they got five great hitters and you’ve got to put some stress on them. We let them get some big runs. If we didn’t pass well today we were going to have a hard time.”
Nebraska got a boost from the return of All-American middle blocker Lauren Stivrins to the lineup. She had an undisclosed injury, and hadn’t played in the Huskers’ sweep of Baylor one day earlier. Stivrins finished with seven kills and hit .357.
Needing win the fourth set to extend the match, Nebraska took a 13-8 lead, with most of the work coming when Kenzie Knuckles served a 7-0 run. Texas answered with its own run to tie the match, and then Eggleston heated up one more time for the Longhorns, with two kills and an ace serve. Texas won four of the final six rallies, including a kill from Fields on match point.
“They just were making plays, and we couldn’t stop them,” said Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames said. “We let them go on a run, so we kind of lost the momentum and they had all of the momentum, so the plays were going their way. It was hard for us to catch up at the end.
Texas won the first set, when it hit .316. In the second set, Nebraska had a 4-0 run — Sun served an ace and had a great kill on an out-of-system attack — to take a 15-11 lead. Nebraska already had four ace serves in the set at that point.
Then the question was if the Huskers could hang on. They did, although the Longhorns helped by making four serving errors in the final 15 rallies of the set, including three in a stretch of six rallies when Nebraska took a 19-15 lead. Then Kubik had a big kill on a back-row attack that was a shot to the body of a Texas player. Sun had the kill on set point, with the Huskers winning 25-19 to tie the match 1-1.
Cook said Nebraska had no answer for Fields, the right-side hitter who hit .630. When Nebraska’s serving couldn’t get Texas scrambling the Longhorns had all its big hitters at the net ready to go to work.
“They got two big, physical left-side hitters,” Cook said. “We’ve got Nickln blocking one of them three rotations, and Jazz blocking the other, and Jazz is not that big of a physical blocker. So we tried putting Lexi over there a few times. But that’s the biggest problem, and then every once in a while they fire it to the middle.”
The odd COVID-19 season, during which Nebraska had six matches canceled, meant the Huskers hadn’t faced enough big teams like Texas, Cook said, or learned to overcome adversity like they needed to against the Longhorns.
“I think we’re better than we were a year ago, but we haven’t had matches to build the toughness and mindset that you have to have to win these kind of matches,” Cook said. “And I think that really hurt us today.”
Hames said it was a sad ending to the season.
“We’re upset,” Hames said “It’s Omaha, which it’s kind of a bummer because it would have been so much fun to play in front of all of the fans for a national championship. But I’m super grateful for this team. It’s been a really hard year with COVID, starting and stopping, and never knowing what it was going to look like. I’m glad that I got to be teammates with all of these girls.”