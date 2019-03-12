DES MOINES | Felix Chapman slammed 17 kills Tuesday night while leading the fourth-ranked Grand View men's volleyball team to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 sweep over Briar Cliff.
Setter D.J. McInemy dished 34 assists for the Vikings, who will play Wednesday night at Ottawa, which is currently ranked seventh.
Hitting just .068, Briar Cliff (9-7) received nine kills from Daniel Borsi. Setters Enrique Barajas and Jacob Ewart distributed 11 and eight assists, respectively.
Ewart had a team-best four kills. Dillon Reynolds had one solo block and one block assist while David Barrett had three block assists.
Briar Cliff will compete Friday and Saturday at the Missouri Valley Invitational.
Late Monday
DORDT 3, CULVER-STOCKTON 0: Garret Vander Zee and Ben Tiemersma each slammed 14 kills Monday night as Dordt ended a four-match losing streak with a 26-24, 25-21, 25-16 sweep in Canton, Mo.
Setter Austin Clark recorded 31 assists and two block assists for Dordt (4-10), which posted its third sweep of the season. Vander Zee and Levi Ewald turned in four and two ace serves, respectively.
Defensively, Austin Scammon had 16 digs for the Defenders. Ewald had nine digs, one more than Vander Zee, who also had a solo block and a block assist.
Shavon Baker had one solo block and three block assists while David Benthem had one solo block and two block assists. Tiemersma collected three block assists.
OTTAWA 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Penieli Tulikihihifo supplied 12 kills, five digs, one solo block, two block assists and an ace serve while leading seventh-ranked Ottawa to a 25-17, 35-33, 25-12 sweep over Morningside during American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference action Monday night in Ottawa, Kan.
Ashan Jordan added 11 kills for Ottawa (10-6), which improved its AMGPKCC record to 6-2. The nationally-ranked squad hit .367.
Jackson Presha had eight kills, one ace serve and one solo block for Morningside (2-14, 1-8 AMGPKCC). Ryan Coyle added six kills and setter Caden Toben finished with 26 ace serves.
Mason Hahne had five digs to lead the Mustangs. Tommy Looper finished with two ace serves and a solo block.