Northwestern, Dordt volleyball qualify for NAIA national tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- The Red Raiders and Defenders are going dancing.

Monday afternoon, the Northwestern College and Dordt University volleyball teams received word that they still have a shot at the NAIA national title, as both squads were given at-large bids for the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship tournament, the majority of which will be played at Tyson Events Center in late November and early December.

The 48-team tournament includes 36 automatic qualifiers, who earned their spots by being either a regular season champion or runner-up, a conference tournament title winner or runner-up, or a conference selection.

The remaining 12 teams in the tournament were picked by the NAIA selection committee.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) will send seven teams to the tournament, the most of any conference in the country. In addition to Northwestern and Dordt, the GPAC will send the College of Saint Mary (Neb.), Concordia (Neb.), Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), Jamestown (N.D.), and Midland (Neb.) to the event.

This year's tournament will begin with opening-round play on Nov. 20, at various campus sites, before resuming on Nov. 30, in Sioux City.

The first two days of play at Tyson Events Center will be pool play, with the top team in each pool advancing to the elimination rounds on Dec. 2. The tournament semifinals are set for Dec. 3, while the national championship will played at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4, in Sioux City, while also airing on ESPN3.

Dordt will host Bethel (Ind.) in the opening round this Saturday at 1 p.m., while Northwestern will host IU Kokomo (Ind.) at 8 p.m.

