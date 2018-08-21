ORANGE CITY, Iowa | No matter the sport, every coach strives for a balanced offense so their squad is less predictable.
Northwestern College sported four hitters with 300 or more kills last season and as a result, returned to the NAIA Volleyball National Championships after a two-year absence.
Anna Kiel, a first-team NAIA All-American, was the squad’s runaway leader with 441 kills. A.J. Horstman and Lauryn Hilger followed with 365 and 337, respectively, and each joined Kiel as first-team Great Plains Athletic Conference selections.
Second-teamer Makenzie Fink added 324 kills, helping Coach Kyle Van Den Bosch’s team tie with Dordt and Hastings for the conference title, all three teams at 14-2 in a league which sent five teams to the national tournament. Van Den Bosch hopes for continued balance as his 14th season as head coach gets underway this weekend as the nation's seventh-ranked squad -- picked to finish second in the GPAC -- hosts the Red Raider Classic, which begins Friday and ends Saturday.
“One of our goals is that all five hitters are someone the other team has to respect,” said Van Den Bosch, who returns five starting hitters and second-team GPAC setter Lacey Wacker from last year’s 30-6 squad that reached the Round of 16 at the Tyson Events Center.
“This is a good group of girls who all bring something to the table for our offense. I think this group gets excited for teammates who have kills rather than their own kills. They are so supportive of each other. One girl might get double-digit kills one night, then another girl might do it the next night, depending on the match-up.”
Kiel, a 6-foot junior hitter, experienced 28 matches with 10 or more kills in the year after she transferred from Iowa State. The former Unity Christian High School standout ranked second in the GPAC and 10th in the NAIA with her .362 hitting percentage while also adding 254 digs and 105 blocks.
Kiel will share all-around duties with Hilger (360 digs), a 5-10 senior outside hitter along with Fink (243 digs, 39 blocks), a 6-1 sophomore outside hitter and Horstman (275 digs, 86 blocks), a 6-1 junior right side player.
Josie Blankespoor (161 kills, 123 blocks), a 5-11 sophomore middle hitter, also returns as a starter in the Red Raiders’ 5-1 offense.
Wacker, a 5-9 sophomore, enjoyed a splendid freshman season, directing an attack that hit .280 and averaged 13.5 kills per game. She turned in a GPAC-high 1,439 assists (11.6 per game).
“I thought she took some nice steps forward,” said Van Den Bosch. “She worked really hard this offseason and I’m excited where she is at now. When you’re a freshman, it’s tougher to lead in a position where you are leading because you distribute the ball. She is leading really well and has found a good rhythm with our hitters.”
As the season progresses, a freshman will lead another important part of the game.
Emily Strasser, a 5-6 Sioux Falls native, is the leading candidate to become Northwestern’s libero. Strasser won first-team Class A all-state honors for the second consecutive year after helping Sioux Falls Christian win a grueling five-game state title match over Dakota Valley.
"She serve receives well, which is what you want a libero to do," said Van Den Bosch. "Coming in as a freshman, being a defensive player is a big adjustment because the hits come with a lot of pace in college. Everything is faster coming at you, but she has made the transition.”
Allison Koehlmoos, a 5-6 senior defensive specialist, will also see back row action.
Emily Van Ginkel, a 6-foot sophomore middle hitter, has impressed Van Den Bosch in preseason drills. The same can be said about versatile 6-2 freshman Bekah Horstman, a second-team Class 2A all-stater from Pella Christian who will be competing for both middle and outside hitter positions.
“I want these girls just to enjoy the journey,” said Van Den Bosch. “It’s a fun time for these girls, getting to be part of a great team. These girls care for each other. I’m looking forward to the road trips, which make for great memories for the team. We’re excited to see where this team can go.”