ORANGE CITY, Iowa | For a second straight year, Northwestern enters the NAIA Volleyball National Championships with a young team.
Coach Kyle Van Den Bosch entered his 14th season with five players who experienced last year’s 30-6 season that ended at the NAIA Nationals’ Round of 16. Two of those athletes, middle hitter Anna Kiel and right side hitter A.J. Horstman, a pair of juniors, were listed as out for the season after suffering injuries at the Red Raider Classic.
That leaves three athletes – the nation’s leading setter in sophomore Lacey Wacker (11.71 assists per game), senior outside hitter Lauryn Hilger (480 kills, 294 digs, 37 blocks) and 6-1 sophomore outside hitter Makenzie Fink (282 kills, 56 blocks) as those who have experienced the intensity of this five-day event that begins Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center when the eighth-ranked Red Raiders take a 24-7 record into a Pool H match against No. 25 Marian (26-8).
Each of those three athletes are special, all of them winning first-team Great Plains Athletic Conference honors for a squad that tied with 13th-ranked Hastings and No. 14 Midland for a second-place 13-3. The son of former Western Christian and Dordt volleyball coach Tom Van Den Bosch remained focused and a young rotation that includes five sophomores and two freshman stepped up, heading into their coach’s ninth national appearance on a 14-3 run.
“We’ve really had a great year,” said Van Den Bosch. “The girls have all done their roles very well. It’s been fun watching them be a great team. They get excited for each other making great plays, even more than their own. It helps us be a consistent team.
“I feel like we’ve been serving well and passing well throughout the year, which allows us to run our offense pretty efficiently. We led the conference in kill efficiency, so we’ve been able to score pretty well. Lauryn Hilger led the conference in kills per set (4.57) and was one of the best in kill efficiency (2nd, .336), so she’s really attacking at a high level.”
Hilger, according to Van Den Bosch (395-116 career record), hits several different zones from the outside and thinks quickly on the attack. The three-time GPAC first-team selection has 1,594 career kills and during the last three years has registered 73 matches of 10 or more kills (34 this season).
Fink has 13 double-digit kill efforts, two less than a year ago when she was playing outside and winning second-team GPAC honors. Northwestern’s rotation also includes a pair of middle hitters, second-team GPAC selection and 6-1 freshman Bekah Horstman (167 kills, 102 blocks) and 6-foot sophomore Emily Van Ginkel (199 kills, 87 blocks).
Sophomore outside hitter Josie Blankespoor (169 kills, 37 blocks) is questionable for the NAIA Nationals after sustaining a concussion in a 3-2 loss to Dordt on Oct. 23. Classmate Jessica Harald (29 kills) has recorded 17 kills in the four matches while taking the spot of Blankespoor, an honorable mention GPAC pick.
Freshman libero Emily Strasser (407 digs) also claimed GPAC honorable mention honors. Also playing in the back row for a program making its 14th national appearance are senior Allison Koehlmoos and junior Ann Pater who each have 149 digs.
Northwestern led the GPAC in kill efficiency (.289), kills per set (14.2) and assists per set (12.9). Competing in a conference that will be represented this week by six teams (including first-year Jamestown), the Red Raiders went 5-4 against those schools during a demanding schedule that also includes a 1-3 mark against other qualifying teams (Corban, Grand View, Providence and Rocky Mountain).
No. 9 Rocky Mountain is in Northwestern’s pool along with No. 23 McPherson, a pair of teams that each went 12-0 in their respective conferences. Van Den Bosch is confident that the conference schedule has prepared his young but aggressive squad.
“You have to win matches a lot of different ways down there,” said Van Den Bosch. “Each team provides a different challenge. Sometimes you have to win by attacking from a certain part of the net, sometimes you have to take something from another team. You have to get hot at the right time.
“We’re starting to dig better in the back row. Our blocking has been steady. When you have young players in a conference like this, it takes time to learn blocking schemes. I feel our group is picking it up well. The nice thing is, we’re doing it all as a team. A lot of our girls come from good high school programs that are used to a state tournament environment. I anticipate our girls competing well.”