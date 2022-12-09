Northwestern's Horstman selected to NAIA All-American First Team

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College middle blocker Bekah Horstman has been named to the NAIA's All-American first team.

The Red Raiders' Alysen Dexter was selected to the All-American third team.

Northwestern's Jazlin De Haan and Dordt University's Brenna Krommendyk received honorable mention All-American honors.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its postseason national volleyball honors Friday, following the completion of the national tournament in Sioux City.

Horstman had a stellar senior season for the Raiders this season, leading the team in hitting percentage with a .350 mark, which was second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and ninth nationally. Horstman was also one of the best blockers in the NAIA, with a fourth best 1.32 blocks per set. Her 139 total blocks also were tied for 18th.

The Pella, Iowa native will leave Northwestern as a back-to-back NAIA All-American, after receiving honorable mention honors a season ago.

Dexter, who earned her first-career All-American honor, finished with 384 kills at a clip of 3.59 kills per set. The marks was sixth nationally and third in the GPAC, respectively.

Defensively, the sophomore from Urbandale was third on the team with 237 digs and service receiving percentage (.941). She also recorded 23 blocks.

De Haan, a transfer sophomore, landed her first-career All-American accolade after finishng second on the team in kills with 382. The mark sat sixth in the league this season. Per set, she averaged 3.57 kills which ranked fifth in the GPAC this season.

Defensively, behind the libero, De Haan had the most digs on the team, with 293. In the back row, the Orange City native recorded a .942 receiving percentage, taking a team-high 677 serves. She also recorded the fourth-best number in blocks (64), including five solo blocks.

Krommendyk averaged 2.0 kills per set this season for Dordt, with a .329 kill efficiency and an average 1.26 kills per outing. A 2020 NAIA First-Team All-American and All-GPAC first-team selection, the senior from Hamburg, Minn. claimed second-team All-GPAC honors this season.

It’s the third time in four seasons that Northwestern has had three All-Americans in the same season. It’s tied for the second-most amount of All-Americans under head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch, as Northwestern had four honorees back in 2014.

The Raiders again advanced to the 24-team national tournament site in Sioux CIty, finishing second in their pool.

The NAIA handed out its individual honors on Friday.

Kalli Hegerle of national champion Jamestown (N.D.) was named Player of the Year. Her teammate Ellie Holen was selected as Defender of the Year.

Hope Leimbach of Midland (Neb.) is the setter of the year and Rylee Troutman of Corban (Ore.) is the Attacker of the Year.

Jamestown's Jon Hegerle was named Coach of the Year.