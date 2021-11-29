NU volleyball moves up in national poll; Rodriguez earns another Big Ten award

The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked No. 10 in the final regular-season AVCA poll.

The Huskers (21-7) moved up one spot after ending the regular season with a win against then-No. 6 Purdue. The Boilermakers dropped to No. 8 in the new poll.

The Huskers open the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Campbell. The other first-round match in Lincoln is Florida State vs. Kansas State.

Nebraska is the only ranked team in Lincoln for the first and second rounds.

The top four teams in the AVCA rankings are the same as the NCAA Tournament seeds: No. 1 Louisville, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 4 Wisconsin.

Nebraska is seeded 10th for the tournament.

Creighton (30-3) is 20th in the rankings.

Also on Monday, Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the fourth time this season. She’s also been the defensive player of the week twice.

She had 28 digs when Nebraska beat No. 6 Purdue during the final match of the Big Ten season. The Huskers finished second in the Big Ten.

