Omaha hands South Dakota four-set home loss on Senior Day

VERMILLION, S.D. — After every loss, South Dakota volleyball coach Leanne Williamson hopes that the Coyotes can learn a lesson or two.

The Coyotes (16-9, 13-3 Summit) lost in four sets to Omaha (18-8, 15-1) on Sunday, and Williamson hoped that her squad learned that they’re stronger when they play together.

The Mavericks didn’t let the Coyotes get into much of a rhythm after the first set, as Omaha came away with a 25-27, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

“I think at this point in time we need to be stronger together, and I think that’s the perfect motto for this team for the final stretch run,” Williamson said. “They came up with that and they thought that was the most important thing, and tonight, I don’t think we fully lived up to that motto. I think as the next couple weeks go, as we get toward the end, that’s got to be something that we buy into.”

The loss marked the first time the Coyotes had lost at home this season while Omaha’s lone loss during the conference season was against USD.

The match started out well for the Coyotes, however.

The Mavericks led 16-13 at one point, and that followed one of several service errors by USD.

USD fought back, however, with a kill from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad Madison Harms and two straight hitting errors from Omaha’s Sadie Limback.

Neither team really distanced itself for the next few rallies.

The Coyotes clinched the set with a ball-handling error from Omaha’s Marriah Buss, then a Slaughter kill.

“We were able to do enough to win in that first set,” Williamson said.

The Mavericks changed the tempo during the second set, and decided to apply pressure early, especially from the service line. Their outside hitters started attacking right at the Coyotes, and while they knew Omaha's hitters all around the net were good, the pressure was too much to handle at times. That’s when the Coyotes tried to do too much on their own individually.

“They were outside heavy in this game, and they disguised it really well,” USD libero Lolo Weideman said.

When the Mavericks were going on their runs — especially toward the end of the second period — the Coyotes were playing not to lose, according to Williamson.

“They put pressure on us right away and we didn’t handle it very well,” Williamson said.. “It’s what’s going to happen when you play good teams. That’s what we try to convey, those runs, we’d get a run, they’d get a run. That’s just what’s going to happen when two good teams play.”

The third set was tied at 20-20, but the Mavericks pulled away with a 4-1 run late.

After the Coyotes led 22-21 after an Elizabeth Juhnke kill, Shayla McCormick recorded two kills while Limback had one.

The Mavericks led as many as four points early in the fourth set, but USD came back to tie the set at 17-17.

That forced Omaha to call a timeout, and whatever coach Matt Buttermore said worked.

The Mavericks went to Buss to have the go-ahead kill, and they didn’t let the Coyotes creep back.

Claire Mountjoy recorded two kills toward the end of the set, while McKenna Ruch had a kill.

“Up until now, we thought we were in a good spot to control our own destiny,” Williamson said. “I feel like on Thursday, we very much played with the idea of earning your points. I thought there was a little switch with that.”

Juhnke led the Coyotes with 17 kills, and she got her 13th double-double of the season by also collecting 12 digs. Juhnke took 44 swings.

Harms had 11 kills and six blocks.

Madison Jurgens led with 37 assists, and she also had 12 digs, three kills and an ace.

Sunday also served as Senior Day for the Coyotes. The Coyotes recognized five seniors. Those five seniors were Claire Gerdes, Slaughter, Jurgens, Weideman and Maddie Wiedenfield.

With the loss, the Coyotes need to win on the road against North Dakota and North Dakota State — both with sub-.500 records — to get a first-round bye in the Summit League tournament, which is later this month in Vermillion.

“We have to take care of business,” Jurgens said. “Everyone knows that bye is a big thing in the conference tournament. If you can play two back-to-back, it’s better than three.”

Omaha, meanwhile, clinched at least a share of the Summit title.

