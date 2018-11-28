Northwestern's Lauryn Hilger, center, celebrates a point against McPherson during a Wednesday pool match of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Northwestern won the match in three sets.
Northwestern's Lauryn Hilger, center, celebrates a point against McPherson during a Wednesday pool match of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Northwestern won the match in three sets.
SIOUX CITY – After dropping their opening match to No. 25 Marian on Tuesday, the eighth-ranked Northwestern women’s volleyball team turned around and swept No. 23 McPherson 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 on the second day of the NAIA Volleyball Championship at the Tyson Events Center here Wednesday.
“I thought we played really well as a group,” said Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch. “We could tell in warmups that the girls were really dialed in and ready to compete at a high level again. After last night, I don’t think any of us liked the taste after that one. It was a great win for us.”
Dordt's Jamie De Jager, left, jumps up as Corban's Avari Ridgway tries to control the ball during a pool match Wednesday at the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship at the Tyson Events Center. Dordt won the match, 3 sets to 1.
Dordt players huddle during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship game against Corban at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dordt's Leah Kamp hits the ball against Corban's Adriana Aguayo during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Dordt's Leah Kamp and Ema Altena try to defend against Corban's Regan Murray during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Corban's Tori Edwards hits the ball against Dordt's Jessi De Jager and Leah Kamp during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dordt's Leah Kamp tries to make a block against Corban during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dordt's Ema Altena hits the ball against Corban's Regan Murray during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Corban's Avari Ridgway tries to hit the ball as Dordt's Jessi De Jager attempts a block mduring NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Northwestern's Lauryn Hilger hits the ball against McPherson's Bree Wallace during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Northwestern's Lauryn Hilger, center, celebrates a point against McPherson during a Wednesday pool match of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Northwestern won the match in three sets.
Northwestern's Emily Van Ginkel tries to defend against McPherson during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Northwestern's Josie Blankespoor hits the ball against McPherson during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Northwestern's Lauryn Hilger hits the ball against McPherson's Leia Seiler during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Northwestern's Lacey Wacker, center, celebrates a point against McPherson during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Northwestern's Lacey Wacker celebrates a point against McPherson during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Northwestern players celebrate a point against McPherson during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Brittni Olson, left, and Caitlin Makovicka try to block the ball from Westmont's Kaylee Ivie during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Krista Zenk, left, and Emma Gerber smile before the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship game against Westmont at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Westmont's Samantha Neely hits the ball against Morningside's Emma Gerber during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Westmont's Cassidy Rea defends against Morningside's Krista Zenk during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Krista Zenk celebrates after scoring a point against Westmont during NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
McPherson took an early lead in the first game, but Northwestern tied the game at 10-all on a Makenzie Fink kill off an assist from Lacey Wacker. The Red Raiders took the lead for good in the first set at 11-10 on a McPherson error.
“We played like we’ve typically been playing all year this evening,” said Van Den Bosch.
McPherson started strong in the second game, leading 6-1 and 8-3, but Northwestern rallied again.
“I thought we started passing the ball a little bit better,” said Van Den Bosch. “If we could get the ball to Lacey, I thought we’d be in good shape.”
The Red Raiders took leads of 16-11 and 18-13 in the second game, but McPherson staged its own rally and took leads of 23-21 and 24-22.
Northwestern responded with another Fink kill off a Wacker assist to trim the lead to 24-23, then Lauryn Hilger had a kill off another Wacker assist to tie the game at 24-all. Hilger had another kill to give the Red Raiders a 25-24 lead. After a McPherson timeout, Wacker and Emily Van Ginkel combined for a block to end the second set and move Northwestern ahead two games to none.
“That’s been a key to us all year having a lot of girls contribute,” said Van Den Bosch. “Lacey’s obviously doing a great job at the net. Lacey did a good job of spreading it around and our five attackers delivered for us.”
Northwestern (25-8) never trailed in the third set and took the lead for good at 10-9.
“We blocked pretty well tonight,” said Van Den Bosch. “That was a key for us. We were able to block and I thought out diggers did a good job of giving us a chance.”
Northwestern doubled up McPherson in blocks, finishing with 22 compared to 11 for the Bulldogs. The Red Raiders also finished with an attacking percentage of .310 while McPherson’s was just .151.
Wacker dished out 41 assists for Northwestern and added 11 digs.
“The setter is the quarterback out there for us,” said Van Den Bosch. “I thought Lacey really paid attention to the details of how to beat this team.”
Fink recorded 16 kills for the Red Raiders while Hilger finished with 12 kills and 11 digs.
Lexi Kite tallied a game-high 17 kills for McPherson (33-4). Kaitlyn Heinis dished out 15 assists and Skylar Lane added 14. Jamie Siess logged 19 digs.
Northwestern ends pool play with a final match on Thursday.
“We know tomorrow with a win we probably get to move on or at least have that opportunity for that play in,” said Van Den Bosch. “It’s a must-win, but also a great opportunity for us.”
The Red Raiders play No. 9 Rock Mountain at 8 p.m.
Van Den Bosch said, “We’re going to have to play well to beat Rocky Mountain, so it should be a great match.”