VERMILLION, S.D. | Madison Harms is part of a group which University of South Dakota volleyball coach Leanne Williamson describes as one of the most completing recruiting class which she has ever brought in.
Harms, a middle blocker who recently helped Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a semifinal berth in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament, is one of five athletes who inked letters of intent with the Coyotes on Wednesday, the national signing day. Harms is joined in the class by outside hitter Aimee Adams, defensive specialist Brooklyn Bollweg, middle blocker Ally Grothusen and outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke.
The 6-foot-2 Harms was a four-year varsity starter for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, a state qualifier in three of the past four seasons. A three-time Missouri River Activities Conference honoree, Harms recorded 1,069 kills and 481 total blocks in her prep career for a program that posted a 143-38 record in that four-year span.
Harms, who will also participate in track and field at USD, won second-team Class 4A all-state honors as a junior, helping the Warriors reach the Class 4A state finals. The 2017 Class 3A state high jump champion won a 2016 AAU national championship in the club division while playing for Midwest Volleyball Power. She plans to study health sciences at USD.
“Madison is a very athletic player who has a lot of room to grow within volleyball,” said Williamson. “Her length and speed have helped her develop into a dynamic blocker. Her athleticism and jump allow her to play at a high contact point offensively which will help her to be able to score points at this level. We are looking forward to having such a determined student-athlete in our program.”
Adams, a 6-1 outside hitter from Breda, Iowa, helped Carroll Kuemper win last week’s Class 3A state tournament. Adams, who played in the state tournament all four years for teams that combined for a 142-10 record, amassed 1,375 kills, 789 digs and 239 blocks in her prep career.
Bollweg, a 5-4 defensive specialist from Sioux Falls, was a member of back-to-back Class AA state championship teams in 2016 and 2017 at Harrisburg High School. As a senior, she set a new single-season school record with 563 digs (7.0 per game) and finished her career with 971.
Grothusen, a 6-2 middle blocker from Davenport, Iowa, a top 250 recruit as named by PrepVolleyball, is a three-year varsity letterwinner who accumulated 519 kills, 173 blocks and 349 digs in her high school career at Bettendorf High School. She won first-team Mississippi Athletic Conference honors as a senior.
Juhnke, a 6-foot outside hitter from Lakeville, Minn., is a top 250 recruit as named by PrepVolleyball. She was a four-year varsity performer for Lakeville, winning South Suburban Conference honors in each of her final three seasons. As a senior, she won player of the year honors for the Star Tribune and Pioneer Press, finishing her career with 1,513 kills, 1,059 digs, 152 blocks and 140 service aces.
All five future Coyotes will enroll and compete for South Dakota in the fall of 2019.