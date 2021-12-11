Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School graduate Kenzie Foley named Division II AVCA Freshman of the Year

Kenzie Foley received a FaceTime call earlier this week from St. Cloud State volleyball coach Chad Braegelmann, and the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School graduate knew something was up.

She thought she was in trouble for something, but the news of the call was the polar opposite.

Foley learned that she was the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Freshman of the Year.

METRO ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Foley lives out her dream of winning volleyball title After the Warriors lost in the state semifinals in 2018, Foley was determined for a better result in her senior season. Her 67 kills and 42 digs went a long way to accomplishing that.

“It was just an exciting feeling,” Foley said. “You try to be good in your first season, and it ended up happening. It was very emotional. All of a sudden, my phone buzzed before class, and after he told me, I was tearing up a little bit. I tried not to tear up going to my next class.”

She became the first player in St. Cloud State history to win the national award. Foley was also the regional freshman of the year as well as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Freshman of the Year.

Foley was also named a first-team All-American in Division II.

The former Warriors standout led the Huskies in kills with 452 and kills per set at 3.92.

She also had 20-plus kills in eight matches this season, including a 27-kill match on Oct. 22 against Northern State. That was good for sixth all-time among kills in a single match.

“I was like, ‘Dang, I kind of set the bar high for myself,’” Foley said. “I feel like we’re still known as an underdog. I think next year will still be kind of another breakout year, and when we put our name on the map, people will start realizing who is on the team.”

The Huskies went 27-5, won the NSIC Tournament in Sioux Falls last month, and later dropped a four-set match to Concordia-St. Paul in the NCAA regionals.

“We often talk that no volleyball player gets an award all by herself,” Braegelmann said. “It starts with team success. We also had four All-Americans, and that’s rare. The fact Kenzie has some amazing teammates, and it’s a feather in the cap on how much work she’s put in and the success our team has had.”

There were some goals that Foley had at the top of her list, and she admitted that she wanted to be the conference’s top freshman.

Going into this year, Foley asked Braegelmann if she was still a freshman, because the Division II level didn’t have a season in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Braegelmann told Foley that she was eligible for the award, and that’s when she stepped up her game.

“Having that year, obviously that COVID year was unfortunate for everyone, but for me, it helped me develop into a bigger presence,” Foley said. “Being able to play people who are super-competitive has pushed me as a player. Last year made me take a step back and not take things for granted.

“Taking that time to work as a college athlete gave me the success for this year,” Foley said.

Braegelmann first saw Foley when the Warriors played in the 2018 state tournament, where SB-L lost to Dubuque Wahlert in the semifinals.

The Warriors won the Class 3A title the following year.

Then, he and Huskies associate head coach Marci Taumalolo wanted to take a closer look at the Warriors hitter in club play, so the two went down to Omaha for a trip in an offseason.

The two coaches left St. Cloud at 3 a.m. for a 9 a.m. match. Braegelmann and Taumalolo arrived in Omaha just in time for the start of that early morning.

The first play that Foley made in that match was a strike at a middle back and Braegelmann turned to Taumalolo, and that was the moment he wanted Foley to come to SCSU.

“Just her physicality, her athleticism, her arm, her volleyball IQ were all impressive,” Braegelmann said.

When Foley arrived on campus last fall, she instantly started measuring herself against fellow outside hitter Linsey Rachel.

After Foley committed, she went up to Minnesota to watch her future teammates, and admired how well Rachel played.

She saw how competitive she was, and as an intense competitor herself, Foley knew she could match that.

Rachel also was the NSIC Freshman of the Year in her debut collegiate season, and broke the freshman record for kills in a season with 352.

Foley is a little taller than Rachel (5-foot-8), and knew that if Rachel had that type of success as a freshman, Foley could, too.

“Coming in, I honestly was quite afraid of her,” Foley said with a laugh. “She became a big mentor for me. Having that person to look up to really helped. We were happy for each other, whether it was Offensive Player of the Week. I know that if I needed help, I could look to her for help. She’d be more than happy to give it to me.”

