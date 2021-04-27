SHANE LANTZ COLUMN: A slice of home at the NAIA volleyball tournament

Everybody who meets me can see that I am from the Pacific Northwest. I don’t try to hide it.

Whether it is my flannel shirt, my omnipresent Tacoma Rainiers hat, or my constant complaining on Twitter that NFL games don’t start at 10 a.m. in this part of the country, my west coast vibes are readily apparent to everybody.

When you are a Washingtonian living in Iowa, you don’t see a whole lot of people from your part of the country. Mostly, Iowans and other Midwestern people will just listen to me wax rhapsodic about how amazing my home state is, with all the interest of an emu being taught how to play spades.

But this week, there are finally some people in town that understand.

Our sports section is hard at work this week covering the NAIA volleyball tournament at Tyson Events Center. Competing at the tournament are several teams from the western part of the U.S.

While scanning the rosters of the teams, I let out a series of soft yelps of recognition when reading about the hometowns of the participating players.