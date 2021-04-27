SHANE LANTZ COLUMN: A slice of home at the NAIA volleyball tournament

Everybody who meets me can see that I am from the Pacific Northwest. I don’t try to hide it.
Whether it is my flannel shirt, my omnipresent Tacoma Rainiers hat, or my constant complaining on Twitter that NFL games don’t start at 10 a.m. in this part of the country, my west coast vibes are readily apparent to everybody.
When you are a Washingtonian living in Iowa, you don’t see a whole lot of people from your part of the country. Mostly, Iowans and other Midwestern people will just listen to me wax rhapsodic about how amazing my home state is, with all the interest of an emu being taught how to play spades.
But this week, there are finally some people in town that understand.
Our sports section is hard at work this week covering the NAIA volleyball tournament at Tyson Events Center. Competing at the tournament are several teams from the western part of the U.S.
While scanning the rosters of the teams, I let out a series of soft yelps of recognition when reading about the hometowns of the participating players.
Eastern Oregon has four players from the Evergreen State — hailing from towns like Olympia, Yakima, Stanwood, and Kennewick — towns that Iowans have probably spent very little time thinking about visiting, or even thinking about at all.
Rocky Mountain College has a player from the wonderful town of Brush Prairie, Wash., the hometown of former Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners legend Richie Sexson.
Corban University, though, takes the cake as far as PNW representation.
The Warriors, who play in Salem, Ore., have eight players from Washington, including junior Jadyn Mullen, who grew up in my hometown of Puyallup, and attended my alma mater, Emerald Ridge High School.
Mullen seems like a great volleyball player, but it is our shared status as Emerald Ridge Jaguars that will make me keep a close eye on her exploits this week. She comes into the tournament second on her team with 335 assists, and Corban is currently making its fifth appearance as a program at the NAIA volleyball tournament final site.
I’ll admit, I haven’t paid a whole lot of attention to Emerald Ridge athletics since I graduated in 2012, but I am thrilled that someone from those hallowed halls is competing for a national title. Let’s just say that I have not done my part to further that pursuit.
My high school athletics career wasn’t particularly distinguished. I ran cross country for three years, and never once made it onto the varsity seven. After breaking my hand as a 5-foot-10, 170 pound lineman in ninth grade football, I decided to try running competitively. In those three years of competition, I improved my pace from one of indescribable slowness, to merely plodding.
I tried to play high school baseball, but my total lack of hitting, pitching, or fielding skill made it an easy decision for the coaches to keep me as far away from the field as possible. I tried out all four years, and was cut four times, a record that can never be broken. I take great pride in this.
So, while my ER athletic career sent me to the comforts of the keyboard and the press box, I can rest easy knowing that people like Jadyn Mullen and Olympic gold medalist Megan Quann (Jendrick) are doing what they can to keep the Jaguars respected.
This week, I’ll be sitting here at the plastic folding table on press row at Tyson Events Center, watching as these Washington girls go after their long-sought national titles. I won’t be waving a Washington state flag or doing the Jaguar Rumble (I promise I will keep it together), but I will be watching this tournament with great interest.
All of these athletes and I do have one thing in common in addition to our shared Washington origins. Even though they have accomplished more on the court than I could hope to in two lifetimes, we’ve all come to Sioux City chasing a dream.
For me, it’s my dream of telling sports stories that people will remember for a long time. For them, it is to win a national championship. We all might be a long way from home, but for this week, everyone’s goals have brought us to the same place.
Get ready, Sioux City. You might get a lot of people this week asking you where the nearest Starbucks is, and you might see a few pale, flannel-clad people listening to Macklemore unironically.
It’s about to get real Northwesty up in here. I, for one, am thrilled about it.
Now everybody do the Jaguar Rumble.