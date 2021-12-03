'She brings it every day:' Nada Meawad leads Park back to national title game

SIOUX CITY — Nada Meawad has played volleyball in a lot of big places over the years.

On Saturday night, she will be in Sioux City, playing for a national title.

Meawad powered the Park University volleyball team to a dominant 3-0 win over No. 1 ranked Jamestown on Friday night at Tyson Events Center, as the Pirates’ senior terrorized the Jimmies’ defense with 24 kills and 16 digs.

Thanks to Meawad’s impressive performance, the Pirates are headed back to the NAIA National Title game.

Meawad, a two-time NAIA Volleyball Player of the Year and native of Cairo, Egypt, has been on some important stages before. She is part of the Egyptian National Volleyball Team, and in 2016, was a member of the first ever Egyptian Olympic Beach Volleyball team in Rio de Janeiro.

That’s a pretty sparkling resume, but right now, she’s focused on bringing another title home to Parksville, MO.

“We knew coming into this tournament that we were going to face a lot of good teams, and it was going to be a battle,” Meawad said. “It was going to be a fight, but we were just ready for it, and we are ready to bring this banner home.”

The Pirates walloped the top-ranked Jimmies, as Park finished with 48 total kills while holding Jamestown to just 28. The Pirates hit .306 as a team while Jamestown finished at .039. In assists, Park out-did the Jimmies 47-28, and put up a total of 68 digs.

“We had watched Jamestown this week and talked about them all day today, and we thought that was a great team. We knew they were the No. 1 team in the country for a reason,” Park head coach Mike Talamantes said. “We just told them, we just had to leave it all out there on the floor. I think that is what you saw, that emotion at the end. A team putting everything they had into that match.”

Park cruised to a 25-15 victory in set one, as the Pirates put up a .271 hit percentage and 17 kills, while the Jimmies could manage only eight kills and a team hit percentage of .042.

The second set was a bit better for Jamestown, as the Jimmies battled back from a 17-13 hole to tie the set at 18-18. The teams traded points to a 20-20 tie, but back to back kills from Park senior Nada Meawad gave the Pirates a 22-20 lead, and an attack error by Jamestown’s Taylor Sabinash made it 23-20.

Jamestown then scored back to back points on a kill from Anna Holen and an ace from Giovanna Bello, but the Pirates finished off the 25-22 set win on Meawad’s 17th kill of the night, to take a 2-0 lead.

In the final frame, Park simply overpowered the Jimmies en-route to a 25-11 win. The final points came on a kill from senior Noura Meawad, Nada’s twin sister. The Meawad sisters are just two of the many international players on the Pirates’ roster.

In addition to Egypt and the U.S, the Pirates feature players from Brazil, Italy, and Portugal.

Park University itself attracts a lot of international students, and its highly successful volleyball team draws some outstanding players from around the globe. Park has won two national titles so far in its program history, the most recent coming in 2018.

It definitely doesn’t hurt to have an Olympic athlete on your roster either.

“When you see someone who has accomplished so much come in the gym and work that hard, no one take a day off because of her,” Talamantes said. “She works every day, and she is a consummate teammate. She’s not the “I am this player, so you do this and I don’t.’ She does everything everyone else does, puts in the same amount of work and sets the standard.”

“

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.