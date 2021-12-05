'She was born to be a setter:' Manuela Vargas powers Missouri Baptist to national title

SIOUX CITY — It took three years, but Missouri Baptist setter Manuela Vargas’ volleyball career finally came full circle.

On Saturday night at Tyson Events Center, Vargas led the charge for the Spartans in the NAIA national title game against Park University. Vargas put up 48 assists for MBU in a five-set win over the Pirates, as the Spartans clinched their second consecutive national title.

The win also provided a bit of revenge for Vargas, who was a member of the 2018 Columbia University volleyball team that lost to Park in the national championship game.

“I was like, ‘They’re not winning today again,” Vargas said. “I was like ‘No way, no way,’ in my mind.”

In Saturday’s game, the Spartans took a two sets to one lead, before the Pirates answered back with a 25-14 victory in set four to tie the match at two sets apiece.

The Pirates shot out to a 4-0 lead in set five, but the Spartans fought their way back to eventually tie the frame at 7-7. Missouri Baptist then scored eight of the final nine points to secure their second national championship in the past seven months.

Missouri Baptist won sets one, three, and five against Park by scores of 25-18, 25-15, and 15-8, while dropping sets two and four 25-20 and 25-14.

All match long, Vargas put the ball where her teammates needed it to be. Nearly every time a Spartans hitter scored a kill, Vargas’ name appeared in parentheses next to them in the stat column.

Vargas, a 25-year-old from Medellin, Colombia, and a member of the Colombian women’s national team, made some jaws drop with her performance throughout the weeklong championship tournament in Sioux City.

She put up 43 assists on Tuesday in the Spartans’ pool-play victory over Dordt, and then followed it up with 49 on Wednesday against Central Methodist.

She saved her best performance for the quarterfinal round, as Vargas dominated Northwestern to the tune of 63 assists. The next day, she put up 44 assists in the semifinals against Marian.

Her big-time tournament performance earned Vargas the NAIA National Championship Tournament MVP Award, for the second season in a row.

Vargas was also named the tournament MVP when the Spartans won the 2020 title this past May, after the tournament was pushed to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t believe it,” Vargas said. “I honestly can’t believe it. I always try to do the best I can, and when I am on the court, I feel like I have so much passion for volleyball. I’m a shy person, but on the court, I’m blind. I don’t see the outside, I don’t know if there is people around me. I’m there.”

Vargas’ performance this week attracted plenty of attention from opposing teams. Following Thursday’s quarterfinal match, Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said that Vargas was one of the best setters he had ever faced.

“I’ve been coaching for 17 years, and that is one of the best I’ve seen,” Van Den Bosch said. “She just really puts her hitters in position to be successful.”

Vargas led the nation this season with 1,104 assists, and an average of 12.40 assists per set. She was also named the American Midwest Conference Setter and Player of the Year.

“She is one of the best setters to ever play in the NAIA,” Spartans head coach Chris Nichols said. “Manuela does a good job of keeping teams off balance. You don’t know where she is going to go with the ball and it makes her really hard to defend.”

“She puts all her hitters in a really good position. When your hitters are in a good position, they’re getting a good ball, and you’re getting one-on-ones. You’re going to have a lot of success there, and she’s very good at doing that.”

Off the court, Vargas says that she is shy. On the court though, she seems to turn into a whole different person, full of fire and passion for the game. At that point, it’s probably best to stay out of her way.

“You can’t see her soft side on the court,” Missouri Baptist senior Giovanna Tapigliani said. “You know that she is on fire when she is in the game.”

“She just pushes the team. Everybody just trusts her. Anything that she runs, we are going to trust that she is doing the best for us.”

Vargas led the nation with 1,667 assists as a junior at Columbia College in 2018, and then transferred to Missouri Baptist in time for her senior season in 2020.

She immediately made her presence felt with 639 assists, en route to the program’s first ever national title.

She came back this year for her fifth college season, and with the combination of the team’s powerful offense and Vargas’ ability to put the ball in the right spots, the Spartans were nearly unstoppable as they powered their way to a 33-2 record, and another championship.

“I’ve been here three years in a row, coming and playing in the finals, with two championships,” Vargas said. “It feels nice.”

No matter what this season, Vargas’ teammates and coaches knew that they could count on her to get the job done.

“She gives me so much confidence that I can’t even explain,” Tapigliani said. “ … She will leave you with a single block, and you look at her and you see that passion in her eyes, and you just know she’s there for you, no matter what happens.

“I feel like she was born to be a setter.”

