South Dakota learns NCAA Tournament fate, will play No. 12 Minnesota on Friday

VERMILLION, S.D. — Leanne Williamson knows a thing or two about the University of South Dakota’s first opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

The Coyotes will be facing No. 12 Minnesota in the first round of the tournament at 7 p.m. Friday in Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Golden Gophers associate head coach Matt Houk used to be a head coach for the Coyotes.

Houk gave Williamson her start in college volleyball coaching at USD and when Houk left for Minnesota, Williamson was promoted to the head position for the Coyotes after being an assistant coach for five years.

According to the current Coyotes coach, Houk and Williamson keep in touch to see how each other’s program is doing.

“I love him, I love his family, and we texted over the last couple of days about our respective seasons,” Williamson said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him across the net.”

There's another Minnesota-South Dakota connection.

Current USD graduate assistant Brianna Lichty served as a team manager for the Gophers for three seasons. While Lichty was with the Gophers, they went to the 2019 Final Four.

The Gophers went 20-8 in overall play, and went 15-5 in Big Ten play.

They won their last two matches of the regular season, both on the road against No. 15 Penn State and Maryland.

This will be the first meeting between South Dakota and Minnesota. Williamson said that since the Coyotes follow the Gophers through the connection with Houk, scouting will be off to a good start.

"I know a good amount about them to start with," Williamson said.

This is the Coyotes third trip in the last four years.

They qualified for the national tournament over the weekend by winning the Summit League tournament. They needed to beat South Dakota State on Friday needing to overcome a triple-match point, then the Coyotes swept top-seeded Omaha on Saturday to clinch the Summit title.

That allowed the Coyotes to sit back, relax and wait for their name to be called. They knew it was going to be called, since they clinched an automatic berth.

USD senior Madison Jurgens enjoyed that aspect of the night.

“We were talking before the show started about 2019, and how much it sucked sitting through the whole thing, and not hearing our names called,” Jurgens said. “It was definitely a sigh of relief. The tournament itself is an amazing experience. You just get recognized at a different level.”

