DENVER, Colo. | Taylor Wilson pounded a season-best 24 kills for the second-seeded University of South Dakota volleyball team, which qualified for the NCAA Tournament with a 27-25, 24-26, 19-25, 25-21, 15-6 win over top-seeded Denver in the Summit League Championships title game Sunday night.
Wilson was coming off a 13-kill performance in Saturday night’s 25-11, 21-25, 25-11, 25-23 semifinal win over North Dakota State. Wilson posted a .511 hitting percentage Sunday night for a program which clinched its first-ever NCAA appearance.
"Taylor has been incredible for us all year," said South Dakota Coach Leanne Williamson. "I think you saw it a little bit more on display because we are on the big stage at this point in time and I think one of the coolest things is she has been sick the last two days. I know she was feeling like she was going to pass out a couple of times, so for her to come in and really try and put that aside and not allow that to affect her, she was smart and disciplined and really led her team in those areas."
Wilson, who also provided five block assists and seven digs, was named the Summit Volleyball Championships tournament MVP. She gave Coach Leanne Williamson’s 21-9 squad an 8-4 lead with a kill in Game 5.
Denver (27-2) got a kill from Taylor Joachim to pull within three points, but Wilson followed with her final kill of the match to spark a 6-1 run for a USD squad that was in the Summit Finals for only the second time in team history.
Hayley Dotseth recorded 19 kills and 15 digs for the Coyotes, which had dropped their previous two matches this season against Denver. Elizabeth Loschen added 12 kills.
Setter Madison Jurgens provided 50 assists, 20 digs and three block assists in South Dakota’s fifth straight victory. Libero Anne Rasmussen topped the defense with 19 digs while Mehana Fonseca and Lolo Weideman finished with 14 and 11 digs, respectively.
Dotseth supplied 14 kills, 17 digs, two ace serves, one solo block and one block assists in Saturday night’s semifinal win over North Dakota State for the Coyotes, who reached the Summit Tournament title game for the second time in school history.
Wilson contributed 13 kills, one solo block and three block assists. Loschen added 13 kills, one solo block and one block assist.
Jurgens dished 44 assists. Rasmussen had a team-high 21 digs while Fonseca and Weideman added 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
Dotseth and Jurgens joined Wilson on the nine-member All-Tournament team.
The bracket for the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be announced next Sunday.