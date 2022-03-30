South Dakota starts spring volleyball season with scrimmage in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Madison Harms finally got to see what it was like to play in O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad played a spring volleyball match on Tuesday with her University of South Dakota volleyball teammates against Creighton, and Harms enjoyed getting to play in Bishop Heelan’s new gym.

She only played in The Pit when she faced off against the Crusaders.

The crowd was about 1,000 people at first serve between the two 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers.

Creighton won the four-set match by set scores of 25-17, 25-18, 24-26, 25-15.

“It was super fun coming here and seeing a bunch of hometown fans,” said Harms, who will be a senior for the Coyotes this fall. “I thought it would be such a cool opportunity to play in front of people I know. Hopefully, we’ll get more fans that’ll come out of Vermillion.”

The match against Creighton didn’t count for anything, except to get some cobwebs out and it gave the players and coaches a chance to see what needs to be worked on as the season gets closer in August.

Harms has been focusing on two things in the offseason, and she got a chance to work them Tuesday.

The former Warriors standout said she’s been working on blocking and she’s been working new routes.

One of the routes Harms went on was behind setter Brooklyn Schram.

“I’m getting used to playing with different people on the court,” Harms said. “It was so nice to play. Finally getting to bring it together against someone besides ourselves was really fun. We do two-ball drills (in practice) where we’ll hit behind one and then block so we get many things going at once.”

Harms was able to be in a different lineup, and perhaps one she’ll be placed in once the season really gets going.

“Madison is Madison,” Coyotes coach Leanne Williamson said. “I think we were out of system so much that it was hard for her to get in a rhythm. People got to see her do things she doesn’t normally do. She ran behind the setter a lot and that always hasn’t been her strength. That will only build her confidence in making that more consistent.”

This wasn’t the only spring match the Coyotes will play this month.

On Saturday, the Coyotes will once again face Minnesota, but this time, it’ll be at Blue Earth (Minn.) High School. The Gophers knocked out the Coyotes in the NCAA tourney back in December.

Then, the Coyotes will go to the Kansas City-hosted tournament on April 9. The last spring match will be against Augustana on April 13 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.

Tuesday’s event was put together in a “lickety-split” manner, according to Heelan co-activities director Andrew Foster.

“With some guidance from coach Williamson, it really was a great deal,” Foster said. “It worked out really, really well. One of the first things we thought of, ‘Could we get fans here?’ I think this was more than a few people. I think all in all, a great event and a great turnout.”

Williamson called Heelan about two weeks ago to see if the Coyotes could play their spring opener against the Bluejays at O’Gorman Fieldhouse, so that Creighton wouldn’t have to travel as far and it allows the Sioux City fan base to watch USD.

Foster checked with the facility schedule to see if it could work while USD checked with NCAA compliance to see whether the match could be played outside of Vermillion.

Once both of those boxes were checked off, it was full speed ahead to bring Division I volleyball to downtown.

The Crusaders also held a free-will donation for “Team Pautsch,” which supports medical costs of KTIV-TV Sports Director Brad Pautsch. Last spring, Pautsch had a malignant brain tumor and underwent treatment. This January, the cancer went into remission.

“I think it was a good turnout,” Williamson said. “We want to show good volleyball in different areas. It was really fun. Andy was great and said, ‘Yes,’ and he was able to get refs and scorekeepers and an announcer. We were able to play with a game atmosphere and a lot of credit goes to Andy Foster for that.”

