South Dakota volleyball set to play Missouri in first round of NCAA Tournament

VERMILLION, S.D.- The University of South Dakota volleyball team is going to the big dance, and now it knows who its date will be.
The Coyotes will open against No. 25 Missouri next Wednesday, in the opening round of the 48-team NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Tournament. It is only the second national tournament berth for South Dakota in program history.
On Saturday night, USD clinched its spot with a dramatic five-set victory over Denver to win the Summit League championship. The Coyotes battled back from a 2-0 set deficit for the victory, and four of the five sets went to extra points.
The win made the Coyotes an automatic qualifier for the national tournament.
"It's obviously a really exciting day for this team, and for this program," head coach Leanne Williamson said. "It's something that they've worked so hard for this year. To see it come to that point, and be able to watch them pull off a win in a very, very, very tough match was the highlight of the year to this point."
The victory improved South Dakota's record to 15-6 on the year.
Their opening-round opponent, Missouri, earned an at-large bid and will make its sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. The Tigers won at least one game in each of their previous six trips, and are a squad that South Dakota will have to familiarize itself with over the next nine days.
Offensively, the Tigers are led by Kylie Deberg, who has 400 kills on the season, along with 174 digs, and a team-high 47 blocks.
"I know a little bit about their team, not a ton," Williamson said. "They've got one hitter for sure who is a very good attacker, but there are some other positions that we will prepare for. I think there are some things that we will be able to take advantage of as well."
In 2018, South Dakota made its first trip to the national tournament and lost to Creighton in the first round, 3-0.
This time around, the Coyotes plan on going deeper than just one round. A victory in the NCAA tournament would be the first in program history.
In 2019, the Coyotes went 31-3 on the season and lost to Georgia Tech in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship game.
"I think our team is really special, in that we want to do it for us," sophomore Madison Harms, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton alum, said. "We will fight for every single point, and even when we are down we know that we can come back and we do it together, with each other. I think having that mentality will make a big difference."
South Dakota and Missouri will play on April 14 at 11 a.m., in Omaha, Nebraska.
The winner will play No. 9 Ohio State on April 15, at 11 a.m.