South Dakota volleyball set to play Missouri in first round of NCAA Tournament

Offensively, the Tigers are led by Kylie Deberg, who has 400 kills on the season, along with 174 digs, and a team-high 47 blocks.

"I know a little bit about their team, not a ton," Williamson said. "They've got one hitter for sure who is a very good attacker, but there are some other positions that we will prepare for. I think there are some things that we will be able to take advantage of as well."

In 2018, South Dakota made its first trip to the national tournament and lost to Creighton in the first round, 3-0.

This time around, the Coyotes plan on going deeper than just one round. A victory in the NCAA tournament would be the first in program history.

In 2019, the Coyotes went 31-3 on the season and lost to Georgia Tech in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship game.

"I think our team is really special, in that we want to do it for us," sophomore Madison Harms, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton alum, said. "We will fight for every single point, and even when we are down we know that we can come back and we do it together, with each other. I think having that mentality will make a big difference."

South Dakota and Missouri will play on April 14 at 11 a.m., in Omaha, Nebraska.