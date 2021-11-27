South Dakota volleyball sweeps Omaha in Summit League tournament championship

Madison Jurgens woke up feeling ready to go.

Even though the University of South Dakota volleyball team was playing its most important match of the season, the Coyotes senior felt relaxed, calm and focused.

Her teammates seemed to have that same vibe, too.

The Coyotes, seeded second in the Summit League tournament, defeated top-seeded Omaha in a three-set sweep in Saturday’s championship match at Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.

The Coyotes (20-9) won by set scores of 25-23, 30-28 and 25-16. With the win, the Coyotes clinched an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

The selection show is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

Omaha had beaten USD earlier this month toward the end of the regular season.

However, the Coyotes won on the road earlier in the season against the Mavericks, so something had to give.

“I was never nervous, and you usually have butterflies in situations like this,” said Jurgens, who had her 11th double-double on the season with 46 assists and 14 digs. “I just felt very confident and I know a lot of us felt that way. We knew we could do it.”

The first two sets were tightly contested.

Sami Slaughter earned the go-ahead kill that put the Coyotes up 23-22 in that first set, and the first set ended with a McKenna Ruch service error.

In the second set, the two clinching points came from a kill by Slaughter, then by Elizabeth Juhnke to clinch the set.

The Coyotes challenged the call on the final rally, which was reversed in favor of USD.

“We just went out and played like we know how to play,” said Juhnke, who tied a school record with 24 kills in a three-set match. “I think Jurgens was getting the ball in good citations, I had openings in the block and I just swing hard.”

In the third set, USD started out with a 10-4 lead, and that was enough of a cushion.

The Mavericks made three hitting errors to start the set, then Aimee Adams had a kill in there, too. Omaha used its first timeout there.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad Madison Harms had a kill that made the score 5-0.

Later, Omaha committed three more hitting errors that made the score 10-4.

Juhnke clinched the match with a kill.

“I went out and just played,” Juhnke said. “I knew my team had confidence behind me. There’s comfort having our fans behind us. We did what we do every day in practice.”

Slaughter had 15 kills. Harms had six.

Coyotes coach Leanne Williamson even saw the confidence oozing from USD all afternoon.

“We actually looked more confident in some situations today than what we have in the last couple of weeks,” Williamson said. “We showed some really good fighting determination in both the first and second sets, but maybe especially in the second set when it went back and forth.

“Once we came out in that third set, we got that first run. I'm a person I never feel like it’s over until it’s over, but I felt like we were just able to build on that and our confidence grew and made all the difference in the world.”

Some of that confidence came in a five-set thriller over No. 6-seed South Dakota State on Friday night in the semifinals.

The Coyotes won the second and third sets, and then they took set No. 5, 18-16.

The Jackrabbits had three match-point opportunities in the fifth set.

Juhnke, who led on Friday with 23 kills and 16 digs, had a kill. The match ended with a Chloe Stitt hitting error.

Harms contributed 15 kills and she hit .481. Slaughter had 10 kills.

