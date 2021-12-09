SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern freshman Alysen Dexter receives national honor

Dexter named National Freshman of the Year

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — In just one season of at the college level, Northwestern freshman Alysen Dexter proved herself to be a volleyball force.

On Thursday, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) named Dexter its National Freshman of the Year, an honor which comes after Dexter led the Red Raiders with 417 kills on the season, and helped power the team to an appearance in the NAIA national quarterfinals.

Dexter averaged 3.6 kills per set this season, and hit .224 with over 11,00 attack attempts, good for third best on the team.

The Des Moines Christian grad led the Red Raiders with 15 kills in their 3-1 national quarterfinal loss to Missouri Baptist back on Dec. 9, and finished the season with 92 more kills than the next closer player on the roster.

"What a great honor for Alysen to be the National Freshman of the Year. When the team does well then individuals get recognized,” head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “Alysen had a really solid freshman season that ended with a great national tournament for her and the team."

Dexter also had 27 aces this season, good for fourth-best on the Red Raiders' roster, and was the team runner-up with 278 digs.

Dexter becomes the third ever Red Raider to win an NAIA or AVCA award.

In 1993 and 1994, Amy (Jeltema) Schutt was named the NAIA National Player of the Year, while Anna Wedel was named the 2019 National Player of the Year.

Northwestern finished the 2021 season with a 20-11 overall record.

Foley named D-II Freshman of the Year

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — After being named a First Team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad Kenzie Foley was voted the AVCA Division II Freshman of the Year Tuesday afternoon.

Foley is the first player in St. Cloud State program history to earn National Freshman of the Year accolades and did so amongst one of the deepest fields in history. All true freshmen were eligible for nomination, as well as sophomores competing in their first year of collegiate volleyball competition. Foley was the Central Region's nominee after being named the regional Freshman of the Year earlier this month.

The 2019-2020 Journal Metro Female Athlete of the Year was named the NSIC, AVCA Central Region and National Freshman of the Year after putting up big numbers in 2021.

Foley led the Huskies in kills (451) and kills/set (3.92) throughout the season and ranked top-three in hitting percentage (.294), digs (350) and digs/set (3.04), while ranking toward the top of the NSIC in all categories. Against conference opponents, Foley ranked third in both kills and kills/set, fifth in total points, 13th in hitting percentage and total digs, and 17th in digs/set, making her one of the best six-rotation outsides in the conference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.