'That was a great win:' Northwestern opens tournament with sweep over Saint Mary

Northwestern's Bekah Horstman defends against St. Mary's Kamryn Willman during Northwestern College vs College of St. Mary NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Members of the Northwestern College and College of St. Mary volleyball teams gather on their respective sides of the court to pray following their NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Northwestern won in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Northwestern's Emily Strasser hits the ball during Northwestern College vs College of St. Mary NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Northwestern's Katie Peters (6) and Bekah Horstman defends against St. Mary's Rachel Rosenquist during Northwestern College vs College of St. Mary NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Northwestern's Savonne Sterk defends against St. Mary's Rachel Rosenquist during Northwestern College vs College of St. Mary NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
SIOUX CITY — Quick turnarounds are nothing new for the Northwestern College volleyball team.
This calendar year has been full of them for the Red Raiders, both on and off the court.
Just seven months ago, Northwestern’s 2020 season ended with a loss to Midland in the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Championship tournament in Sioux City, which was pushed back to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dordt's Corrina Timmermans hits past Missouri Baptist's Manuela Vargas during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Jessi Franken hits towards Missouri Baptist's Sara Klunder during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Corrina Timmermans hits past Missouri Baptist's Manuela Vargas during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Corrina Timmermans hits a kill past Missouri Baptist's Manuela Vargas during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Alli Timmermans goes up to defend against Missouri Baptist's Isidora Stojovic during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Danielle VandeVoort hits towards Missouri Baptist's Giovanna Tapigliani (10)during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Corrina Timmermans (11) and the squad celebrate a kill during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Erica Bousema hits the ball during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt coach Chad Hansen talk to his team at a time out during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Grace Langemeier defends a Missouri Baptist hit during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Campbell Marshall sets the ball during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Members of the Dordt squad celebrate a point during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Sisters Anna, left, and Ellie Holen, laugh during warmups Tuesday morning before the University of Jamestown's opening match in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. The two have played volleyball for as long as they can remember, and as elementary school students, the two attended Jamestown games, spending time hitting balls on the court hours before the matches started.
University of Jamestown's Ellie Holen celebrates a point during her team's win over Texas Wesleyan University Tuesday morning in the opening day of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Ellie and her sister, Anna, are teammates for the top-ranked Jimmies.
Jamestown's Ellie Holen hits the ball during warmups before University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Ellie Holen and her sister, Anna, are both starters on the team and are part of a long line of siblings who have attended Jamestown.
University of Jamestown's Anna Holen, 2, cheers a point with her teammates during Jamestown's win over Texas Wesleyan University Tuesday morning at the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Holen and her sister, Ellie, both start for the undefeated Jimmies.
Sisters Anna, left, and Ellie Holen celebrate a point during University of Jamestown's match against Texas Wesleyan University Tuesday morning at the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. The sisters, both Jamestown starters, are part of a long line of siblings who have attended the North Dakota school, and their volleyball skills caught their coach's attention when they were in elementary school.
Jamestown's Taylor Sabinash (11) and Jayla Ritter defend against Texas Wesleyan's Nyia Anderson during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Jamestown's Jayla Ritter defends against Texas Wesleyan's Veronika Webb during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Jamestown's Jayla Ritter hits past Texas Wesleyan's Veronika Webb during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Jamestown fans wave flags during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Jamestown's Corina Huff hits past Texas Wesleyan's Bailey Foy during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Texas Wesleyan's Morgan Burns sets the ball in front of Jamestown's Anna Holen during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Viterbo's Grace Rohde defends against Oregon Tech's Kaylin Talonen during Viterbo University vs Oregon Tech NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Viterbo's Grace Rohde hits toward Oregon Tech's Kaylin Talonen during Viterbo University vs Oregon Tech NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Viterbo's Mariah Calkins defends against Oregon Tech's Faith Houck-Wylie during Viterbo University vs Oregon Tech NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
On Tuesday morning, the team started off its second national tournament appearance of the year in high fashion at Tyson Events Center, as the No. 21 Red Raiders defeated the fifth-ranked College of Saint Mary (26-6) 3-0, winning by set scores of 25-17, 25-16, and 25-21.
After taking a 2-0 lead lead over the Flames, Northwestern fell behind in set three, 12-8. But the Raiders righted the ship with an 8-1 run, to take a 16-13 lead, and eventually win the set by eight points. Junior Katie Peters clinched the sweep with the winning kill.
With just seven months gone since the last time the Raiders played on the floor of the Tyson, the Raiders are happy to be back again, and at the right time of year this time.
“It feels amazing,” senior Bekah Horstman said. “Especially since last year, we were playing in the spring. To come back this soon, it feels good. It kind of feels like we picked up right where we left off. Even though we came back with a different team, we’re just as good I would say.”
The Red Raiders are now 19-10 after their Tuesday morning victory.
Horstman, Peters, and freshman phenom Alysen Dexter all came up big for the Raiders against the Flames, as Dexter led the team with 13 kills in the match and Peters and Horstman were second and third with eight and seven kills, respectively.
The Raiders outdid the Flames in every major statistical category. Northwestern had 42 kills, compared to 34 for Saint Mary. The Raiders also had 40 assists to Saint Mary’s 33, and came out ahead in hit percentage, .241 to .065.
Northwestern also had 54 digs to Saint Mary’s 51, and out-blocked the Flames by a margin of nine to two.
“That’s a good win,” Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “Saint Mary’s is a really good team. They finished second in our conference for a reason. I thought we executed all the phases of the game really well. Defensively, we were able to block a lot of balls and dig a lot of balls, and I thought we served and passed really well as a team.”
Kamryn Willman had a team-high 10 kills for the Flames, while Rachel Cushing had 19 digs.
The three-set sweep avenged the Raiders’ 3-2 loss to the Flames in Orange City back on Oct. 15, and gave Northwestern a boost as it continued on in the pool-play rounds of the national tournament.
The tournament consists of eight three-team pools, with one team from each pool advancing to Thursday's quarterfinal round.
“It was great,” Dexter said. “We’re definitely going to keep looking forward. We have a lot of big games coming up as well. That was a big game, but there is a lot more to come. We played them once in the season and lost to them in that match. We knew we needed to come in hard because they’re a great team as well.”
The Raiders didn’t get much time to rest and prepare for their next game. Northwestern’s second pool-play matchup came at 5 p.m. on Tuesday against Eastern Oregon (26-7), a match that ended after the Journal went to press.
It was yet another quick turnaround in a year that has been filled with them. Time has not been the Red Raiders' friend in 2021.
Whether it be seven months, a couple hours, or the last half of the third set, the Red Raiders know how to get themselves ready to go in a hurry.
“Our focus is on Eastern Oregon right now,” Van Den Bosch said. “We just know it’s a step-by-step process and every game is a unique matchup. We’re just trying to prepare well for Eastern, and see if we can’t play a great match against them.”
For results of the Raiders' game against Eastern Oregon, as well as coverage of the rest of the NAIA National Championship tournament, go to Siouxcityjournal.com.
The V-Hawks won by set scores of 22-25, 32-30, 26-24, 22-25 and 15-13 to start out 1-0 in pool play. There are eight pools of three teams, with only one team per pool able to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.
