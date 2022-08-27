'This is a great place for volleyball': Coyotes set new attendance record with Friday match against Louisville

VERMILLION, S.D. — In head coach Leanne Williamson’s first home match as head coach of the University of South Dakota volleyball program on September 26, 2014, the Coyotes had 353 fans inside the DakotaDome.

When the volleyball program broke in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center against North Dakota nearly six years ago (August 30, 2016), there were 2,401 fans to see the new arena and saw the Coyotes defeat the Fighting Hawks.

Friday night, Coyote supporters stepped it up once again as 2,774 fans showed up for the Coyotes season opener against No. 4 Louisville in the program’s first ‘white out’ game inside the SCSC.

“It was super fun, just coming out from behind the curtains and seeing how many people were there and how many people we had there to support us made it a different level,” said junior Madison Harms, who is a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad..

The 2,774 fans is a new program record, and the 690 students filling up the student section also set a new record for number of students at a volleyball match at USD.

“Walking out and just seeing the student section, it just gives me chills thinking about (it),” junior Elizabeth Juhnke said. “We talk about our Coyote fans and the following that we have, being at home and how fun it is to play here, that's why.”

While Louisville pulled out all the stops to keep the Coyote fans quiet in a three-set sweep by the Cardinals, there was still plenty of excitement in the arena throughout each set.

The crowd noise helped as the Coyotes built a 10-8 lead in the first set. The Cardinals went on a six-point scoring run to build a 14-10 lead in the opening set and didn’t look back from there.

After winning the first set 25-14, the Cardinals repeated that performance in the second set, winning the set 25-14, but the Coyotes started to show progressions from some first set stumbles.

“Stats aren’t everything, but in the second set we hit .321, and .321 against a team like Louisville is really good,” Williamson said. “Really, set two came down to serve and pass, and that’s where the big difference was in that set.”

The Coyotes graduated a lot from a conference championship team a year ago. The group of seniors a year ago, who unveiled their 2021 championship banner prior to the match Friday, left some holes that young players stepped into Friday night.

The Coyotes featured four new starters Friday night. Evelyn Diederich, Alaina Wolff, Brooklyn Schram and Brynn Paumen were making starts in Coyote uniforms for the first time. Diederich and Schram have played in sets for the Coyotes in previous years, but haven’t started. Wolff transferred in from Wayne State College this season and Paumen is a freshman for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes hung with the Cardinals for most of set No. 2, being within three points near the end of the set, but Louisville shut the door with a 25-20 win and completed the sweep.

Anna DeBeer and Aiko Jones tallied 10 kills each for the Cardinals. Raquel Lazaro tallied 25 assists and 10 digs.

Juhnke tallied 15 kills for the Coyotes. Brooklyn Schram picked up 23 assists and Lolo Weideman 12 digs.

Despite the loss, Williamson couldn’t help herself from smiling post game when she talked about the atmosphere the 2,774 fans created.

“I hope I never stop getting asked that question,” Williamson said about the atmosphere Friday night. “Because that means we’re continuing to grow and I feel like every year, that has come up and these big matches, we continue to talk about the crowd, talk about the environment and talk about a record setting crowd and we’ve now reset that record multiple times. And again, I hope I don’t ever stop talking about that.”

“I hope I don’t ever have to because it means we’re consistently getting new people in the building and getting them back, and it makes a difference,” Williamson continued.

Williamson also made sure to acknowledge the USD students who decided to show up as the first week of classes on campus came to a close. There was a scanner malfunction at the student entrance, but the number of students at the match was at least 690.

“Our Coyote faithful, our season ticket holders, our fans that come to all those games are obviously great, but that student section,” Williamson said. “I mean, they were here, filled that bleacher seating an hour before our match started, and they just kept coming in and kept coming in.

“That is something that I hope we can continue, I hope that we can continue to give that great environment for them,” Williamson said.

Williamson believes that a crowd of 500 can create a great atmosphere in the SCSC, but with nearly 3,000 people making noise, there were times her players couldn’t hear her on the floor because of the crowd noise.

Williamson has been with USD since 2009 and has been head coach since April of 2014. The first home match of 2009 had 201 people in attendance inside the DakotaDome. The crowds have continued to grow as Williamson took over as head coach, and as her and her staff continued to guide the Coyotes to new heights.

“In the coaching profession, I think you don't find as many people staying in one place for as long as I have,” Williamson said. “But, because I have, I've been able to see the growth, I've been able to see the changes and I've been a small part of it. I think even our alumni coming back, they could have that salty attitude like, I didn't get that, but all we ever get from them is ‘how cool, that the program is where it is right now, and we are so happy that our student athletes, now, get to be a part of it.'

“I think I've gotten more sentimental the older I've gotten, but it really is. It's incredible,” Williamson said. “And obviously, this place is great for volleyball.”