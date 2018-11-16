VERMILLION, S.D. | Two University of South Dakota athletes received high honors on the Summit League team which has been announced.
Senior outside hitter Hayley Dotseth was named the Summit League’s player of the year. Junior defensive specialist Anne Rasmussen won defensive player of the year for a squad that will take a 19-9 record and a second seed into a 7 o’clock (CST) Summit League tournament match Saturday night at Denver, Colo., against the winner of the Omaha/North Dakota State first-round match.
Dotseth, who’s joined on the first team by Rasmussen, middle blocker Taylor Wilson, led the Summit League in kills per set (4.07) and ranked second in total kills (403). She is the third Coyote to earn player of the year honors, joining Kendall Kritenbrink (2013) and Audrey Reeg (2016).
Dotseth, a six-rotation player, ranks second on Coach Leanne Williamson’s team with 346 digs. She currently sits ninth on the school chart in kills (1,143) and 10th in digs (1,221).
Dotseth posted double-doubles (kills-digs) in 19 of South Dakota’s 28 matches, reaching double-figures in kills in all but the season-opener against Northwestern. The right-hander equaled a career-high with 23 kills in a five-set win over North Dakota State and posted a three-set career high 19 kills in a sweep over Omaha that positioned USD into second place in the Summit standings.
Rasmussen, the Coyotes’ starting libero, leads the Summit at 5.55 digs per game while ranking second with 549 digs. She recorded at least 10 digs in all 28 matches, topping 20 13 times including a school-record (three-game match) 32 in a sweep at North Dakota.
Rasmussen currently sits seventh on the school’s career digs chart (1,337). She and Dotseth are repeat first-team selections to the All-Summit team while Wilson earns her first honor.
Wilson paced the Summit with a .365 hitting percentage. She ranks second on the Coyotes with 313 kills and 3.16 kills per set, a total that is fifth in the Summit. She also has a team-high 79 blocks.
Madison Jurgens, a redshirt freshman setter, was named to the Summit’s All-Freshman team and won honorable mention honors. Jurgens, who learned under three-time Summit League setter of the year Brittany Jessen while redshirting last fall, has averaged 10.49 assists per game, second in the league. She leads the Coyotes with 34 ace serves.
“I was happy to see Hayley, Anne, Taylor and Madison honored on the All-League teams,” said Williamson. “They are all extremely important to our program and have been consistent all season. They worked through both positive and adverse situtations to ultimately lead our program to a second-place finish in the league. They continued to push themselves and those around them to be the best team that they could be.”