OMAHA – The South Dakota volleyball team played in its first-ever NCAA tournament match but the Coyotes fell to No. 9 Creighton 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 in the opening round of the tournament here Friday.
Taylor Wilson recorded 12 kills for USD and Hayley Dotseth added 11. Madison Jurgens dished out 30 assists. Anne Rasmussen notched 15 digs and Mehana Fonseca had 10.
Taryn Kloth notched 16 kills for Creigton (29-4) and Jaali Winters added 12. Madelyn Cole dished out 38 assists and Samantha Bohnet logged 12 digs.
Creighton hosts No. 22 Washington on Saturday.