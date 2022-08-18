VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Coyotes chasing sweep of conference championships

VERMILLION, S.D. — For all the accolades the Coyote volleyball program has received over the last four years — three conference tournament championships, one regular season conference title — they have yet to achieve both titles in a single season.

That is the goal for the 2022 squad, head coach Leanne Williamson said at the team’s media day Thursday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

“One thing we haven't accomplished yet as a program, and something that we're really pushing for this year is the regular season (championship) and the conference tournament (championship),” Williamson said. “We haven't been able to win both yet, so it's kind of that little extra motivation, but they know what they're fighting for.”

South Dakota starts spring volleyball season with scrimmage in Sioux City SIOUX CITY — Madison Harms finally got to see what it was like to play in O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

The Coyotes have yet to win both titles in the same season. Last season, the Coyotes hosted the Summit League Tournament due to winning the 2019 regular season title and the 2020 championship being hosted in Sioux Falls with COVID-19 precautions in place.

The Coyotes finished second in the regular season race last season to Omaha, who hosts this year’s tournament.

The Coyotes and Mavericks met in the championship match at the tournament, and the Coyotes punched their third ticket to the NCAA Tournament in four years with a 3-1 win over the Mavs.

“I can tell you that it's one of my favorite matches,” Williamson said looking back on the championship last fall. “I think it's one of our players favorite matches, of being able to host that tournament, being in the championship match and ultimately winning on our home floor. There's just a different feeling to it.

“All the wins have been exciting, but again, the support around our players, they could feel it and even if they weren't on the floor, it still meant something you know more to them to have our fans in the crowd,” Williamson continued. “It was a pretty surreal moment and something that we're striving to do again.”

The Coyotes return a lot of experience this season, with four starters returning. Outside hitters Aimee Adams and Elizabeth Juhnke are joined by Madison Harms at the net and Lolo Weideman returns in the back row.

The Coyotes lose four key players — setter Madison Jurgens, outside hitter Sami Slaughter and blockers Maddie Wiedenfeld and Claire Gerdes. The group put a lot of work in over the summer to have new leaders step up and get ready for this season.

“I think losing some key players has definitely been an adjustment for us, but I think it's just been finding out how to have different mindsets with how we practice and what our main goals are getting better during the summertime when we don't have the coaches there,” Weideman said. “I think it's allowed certain girls to step up and become new leaders. and I think the mindset mainly has just been having fun and working through getting to know new girls and having other girls step up.”

The biggest question mark comes at the setter position, as Jurgens, a four-year starter for the Coyotes who graduated with more than 4,000 career set assists.

Brooklyn Schram will move into the starting position this season after seeing limit action over the last two years.

Schram is entering her junior season, so she has worked with the team for the last two years in practice. It has been an adjustment, but the hitters are feeling comfortable with Schram as they enter this season.

“We've still been hitting off of (Brooklyn) the last two years,” Juhnke said. “So the nice thing is that we have been in the gym together and we have been hitting off of her sets as well. While there still will be adjusting, I think it’ll be fun.”

Both Schram and freshman setter Madi Woodin have had strong offseasons, Williamson said. The Coyotes have had consistently strong setters in Williamson’s nine-year tenure as head coach, and while there were some nerves coming into a new season for Schram, her confidence is high, Williamson said.

Omaha hands South Dakota four-set home loss on Senior Day VERMILLION, S.D. — After every loss, South Dakota volleyball coach Leanne Williamson hopes that the Coyotes can learn a lesson or two.

“Both of them have acclimated to learning what each hitter needs, kind of figuring out the time to set different people and there's so much more game planning that really goes into it than I think people always realize,” Williamson said. “And, that's what we're trying to do too, is build volleyball and showcase some of that. But, Brooklyn has been doing a great job and I think our hitters have been doing a good job.”

While hitting off the same setter is good for consistency among hitters, there is also something to be said for getting experience with a new setter, Williamson said. With the tough schedule ahead, understanding mistakes will happen and learning to adjust is key.

“Honestly, sometimes it's good for them to have to adjust a little bit more and have to learn how to find success when things aren't perfect,” Williamson said. “Because starting this season off, we're playing two really good teams. Things aren't going to be perfect, things aren't gonna always be exactly the way we want them to be, so I think our practices are setting us up to be able to handle that at a high level.”

The Coyotes open the season against No. 4 Louisville, Northern Kentucky and Missouri in a three-day tournament next weekend at the SCSC.

Williamson is two wins away from becoming the winningest coach in USD history.