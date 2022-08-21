VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Dordt settles in with new coaching staff

Coaching changes are typically difficult for incoming coaches, and while Jacki Smith’s tenure at Dordt is just beginning, the strong returning group has made things a little less rocky.

Smith was named head coach of the Dordt women’s volleyball program in March, and Smith said the transition has been a bit crazy at times, but things are settling down as the Defenders get closer to their season opener.

“It's felt a little chaotic at points, but since we dove into our preseason and gotten into a rhythm, we started to get used to each other and my coaching style and their playing style and trying to merge those together over the last couple of weeks,” Smith said. “It's gotten a lot easier. The chaos has kind of melted away, I think, but it's been a lot of fun.”

Smith makes the move from a primarily NCAA Division III background to the NAIA and the GPAC, where Dordt is ranked nationally.

The Defenders come into the season ranked No. 24 in the nation and were picked seventh in the GPAC. A season ago, seven GPAC teams made the national tournament.

Smith said she knows about the history of success with the Dordt volleyball program, but that isn’t something her group has addressed to this point in the offseason and preseason. Smith said her focus is more on each other than on the rest of the conference and country.

“We know the GPAC is fierce, we know that the competition that we're going to face in California in our first couple of weekends is going to push us and impress us, but our goal is to compete against ourselves,” Smith said. “So at the end of the season, we can be in a position to hold that ranking or beat it. We want to be in the national tournament and compete for a national championship at the end of the season, but we're just trying to compete against ourselves and not necessarily think about that pressure.”

The benefit of taking over the Dordt volleyball program this season is a plethora of returning experience.

The Defenders return four of their top six attackers from last season, their two main setters and four of the five top statistical leaders in digs. Having the returning talent Dordt does makes a transition from coach to coach a bit easier than it would be with a group of freshmen.

“These seniors are open to change but I'm also trying not to reinvent the wheel,” Smith said. “They've got connections built up, they're comfortable with the way that they do some things as well. So it's been great to have leadership, but also, they know what they’re doing on the courts.”

Returning on the offensive side of things is Corrina Timmermans, the team leader in kills last year with 304 and both setters, Megan Raszler and Campbell Marshall. Grace Langemeier, Brenna Krommendyk and Danielle Vande Voort all return as players who saw valuable time on the floor as attackers.

For a defensive coach like Smith, she is excited to have Mia Gamet and Makenna Kooima returning. Those two defensive specialists were big pieces of the defensive puzzle a season ago and will solidify the back row again this season.

“I'm excited for both of them to step into even bigger defensive roles for us,” Smith said. “I think Makenna Kooima’s role last year, sometimes, was on the court as a right back and she's transitioning and has really stepped into the role as our back row leader. We kind of see her as our libero starting next week and I'm really excited about her and what she's bringing, and Mia Gamet as well. Our defensive back row is something I'm very pumped about.”

Smith’s coaching focus is faith based, she said, and she wants her group’s play to reflect that emotion. She said this team is talented, but it takes more than talent to win games.

“The biggest thing that I want us to take away from the season, and that we're harping on, is that it's not about an individual,” Smith said. “It's about our team, and how each person can elevate the level of our team on a daily basis. And yeah, we want to win a lot of games along the way, and certainly, I'm aware of the pressure of northwest Iowa volleyball and Dordt volleyball, but I try not to make that as the thing that's on the throne of this season for us.”