WATCH NOW: Dordt beats Bellevue in tense five-set match

SIOUX CITY - Well, that was a close one.
The Dordt volleyball team took its biggest step yet on the way toward the first national championship in program history, as the Defenders beat Bellevue University, three sets to two, in the first round of pool play at the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament at Tyson Events Center.
The match was anything but easy, as the Defenders took a one set lead, fell behind, and then had to win the final two frames to come out with the victory.
Dordt won sets one, four and five by scores of 25-21, 25-14, and 15-11, while losing sets two and three 25-22, and 25-20.
"We're feeling great about the win," Dordt head coach Chad Hanson said. "Definitely an up and down kind of experience. To have this tournament, this pandemic year, and this format of eight pools of three teams, where every match matters, this feels like a true tournament. Lose and go home, win and advance. That is the really exciting part for us, and continue with our desires in this tournament.
The match, which lasted just over two hours, came to an end in set five, with the deciding point coming on a service error by Bellevue's Eve Fountain. As the ball ricocheted off her arm into the enormous net beside the court, the Dordt crowed roared with a mixture of relief and joy.
Dordt’s offense clicked early, as the Defenders roared out to a 16-11 lead in set one. Bellevue managed to battle back later in the frame to pull within one, at 16-15, but Dordt outscored them 9-6 in the remainder of the period to take a 25-21 set victory.
In the second set, Dordt took an 8-1 lead before Bellevue started to battle back. The Defenders led by scores of 10-5, 12-7, 15-14, before the Bruins pulled in front. Bellevue outscored Dordt, 15-, in the middle 20 points of the set, and took a 20-17 lead.
The Bruins eventually took set two, 25-22, as junior Sierra Athen provided the deciding kill to tie the game at one set apiece.
In the third frame, Dordt battled its way to a 10-8 lead, but Bellevue answered back with a pair of kills to tie it at 10-10.
The teams traded points to a 13-13 tie, and pulled even at 15-15 before Bellevue went on a role. The Bruins scored five of the next six points to pull in front, 20-16, and won it 25-20, to take a two sets to one lead.
In the first three sets, Bellevue led Dordt in kills, assists, digs, and blocks, but middway through set four, the Defenders found their groove once again.
The fourth round started in much the same way as rounds two and three, as the two squad battled to an 8-8 tie, before Dordt pulled ahead by a 20-12 score.
The Defenders took set four, 25-14, as Corinna Biemers providing the final kill to send the match to a deciding fifth set.
In the final frame, Bellevue pulled ahead by a 6-3 score. But Dordt tied it up at 10-10. After the score went to 11-11, the Defenders scored the final four points of the match to earn the hard-fought five-set victory.
Dordt finished the match with 58 total kills, compared to 57 for Bellevue.
The Timmermans led the way on offense for the Defenders, as Allison Timmermans finished with 16 kills, while Corrina Timmermans had 14. Hannah Connelly contributed 30 digs to the effort, while Megan Raszler had 29 assists.
For Bellevue, Eve Fountain had a team-high 21 kills. Bruins' junior Olivia Galas had 50 assists in the match.
On defense, Dordt lapped Bellevue, with 19 team blocks, while Bellevue had just nine.
As a team, Bellevue had 85 digs, while Dordt had 67. Dordt scored 84 total points, while Bellevue put up 69.
With the win, the Defenders improve their season record to 16-6, while the Bruins fall to 17-7.
After battling back to a win despite a one-set deficit, Hanson is now confident that the Defenders will be able to battle through adversity later in the tournament.
"To go down two to one, with pressure and to battle through that pressure, was really meaningful," Hanson said. "We needed that experience, and those are things that we will be able to tap into a lot sooner if pressure moments come in the future this week."
The Bruins lost in three sets earlier in the day to Park. With their second loss to Dordt, Bellevue's tournament stay came to an end.
Dordt will play Park (Mo.) on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the second round of Pool B play. The winner of Pool B will play on Thursday in the national quarterfinals.
