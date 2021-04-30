WATCH NOW: Dordt loses heartbreaker to Missouri Baptist in NAIA semifinals

SIOUX CITY — This time, a comeback win just wasn’t meant to be.
For the third time this week, the Dordt volleyball team staged an epic comeback on the season’s biggest stage. The Defenders battled back from a two-set deficit against Missouri Baptist in the NAIA national semifinals to tie the match at two sets apiece, and even came back from a three-point hole in set five to even the score at 12-12.
After so many comebacks over the past week, it looked like destiny might be on Dordt’s side. With the No. 16 ranking in the NAIA, the Defenders were primed to upset the No. 6 ranked Spartans, and clinch a spot in Saturday’s championship.
But the scripted ending didn’t come to pass, as the Spartans won the set, 15-13, clinching the win on an ace from Ariana Macies. The ace ended the Defenders’ season, and sent Missouri Baptist to the second championship game in program history.
Early on, it looked like Missouri Baptist might run away it. After falling behind Dordt, 6-1, in the first set, things quickly swung Missouri Baptist's way, as the the team rode six kills from sophomore Emma Lattimore to a 25-20 first-set victory.
In set No. 2, Missouri Baptist’s offense rolled over the Defenders for a 25-15 victory. Over the first two sets, the Spartans dominated the game with 34 kills, compared to just 16 for Dordt. Missouri Baptist also had 34 and 46 digs over the first two frames, while the Defenders totaled just 15 and 29, respectively.
After the second set, the teams retreated to the locker rooms for a 10-minute intermission. In that time, Dordt head coach Chad Hanson told his team, to trust its training.
Once they came back out for the third set, the Defenders looked like a whole new team.
Dordts’ offense caught fire, and captured the set, 25-14, much to the delight of the Dordt crowd. When the ball hit the floor after a block from Jori Bronner and Allison Timmermans, Dordt knew that it was back in business.
The Defenders’ captured set four, 25-19, and nearly completed its fairytale comeback in set five, before the deciding ace went for the Spartans.
“Dordt switched their lineup, they moved three rotations on us, and it gave us a little bit of problems,” Missouri Baptist coach Chris Nichols said. “We got it back on track in the fourth set, but they had all the momentum by that point."
Though the season ended earlier than his team had hoped for, Hanson had nothing but love for the Defenders once the match was over.
“I’m so, so proud,” Hanson said. “I’m so encouraged by who these women are, who they are in Christ, and who they are for each other. The character that they showed, the depth of commitment that they showed, and the fact that it was at that point, and able to be a close match in that fifth set, incredibly blessed with every single one of them. They shifted a mentality, and put doubt that was on our side, they put it on the other side of the net.”
All throughout the tournament, Dordt was the Cinderella team that just refused to let the clock strike midnight. In their opening round game against Bellevue on Tuesday, the Defenders came back from a one-set hole to claim victory. On Wednesday, Dordt beat Park after dropping each of the first two sets, and on Thursday, the Defenders beat Concordia, three sets to none, to advance to the national semifinals.
On Friday, with a raucous crowd behind them, the Defenders fell just short of another miracle. In set five, the Defenders tied it after trailing by scores of 6-3, 8-5, and 12-9. But in the end, they just ran out of magic.
“To have it come down to just a couple of points, what a competitive match,” Hanson said. “High-level volleyball, great big swings, awesome digs, name the skill area, and I think it was on high display tonight.”
Dordt finished the night with 45 kills, while Missouri Baptist had 66. The Spartans also had 90 digs on the night, compared to 71 for Dordt. Missouri Baptist showed off its skills, and proved itself deserving of its No. 6 ranking, a fact that only made Hanson more proud of his team for pushing the match to five sets.
“The No. 16 team in the country, playing in the national semifinal at the NAIA tournament, who would’ve written that?” Hanson said. “Who would’ve said, this is where you’ll land after a pandemic year, and after a split season in the fall and spring?”
Dordt is in a good spot going into next season, with most of its lineup slated to return. The only player who will definitely not be coming back is senior Hannah Connelly.
Connelly led the squad with 16 digs on Friday, while on offense, Megan Razler had 21 total assists.
Sophomore Brenna Krommendyk finished with a team-high 13 kills for Dordt, with sophomore Corrina Timmermans close behind with 11.
For Missouri Baptist, Giovanni Tapigliani led the offense with 21 kills, and Manuela Vargas had 50 assists. Macies had 27 total digs, and two aces, including the game-winner.
The Spartans most recent national championship game appearance came in 2015, when the team lost to Columbia in three sets. After a six-year wait, they’re ready for another shot.
“We came up short last time, and it has been five or six years since we’ve been back.” Nichols said. “That has been the goal for the past five or six years, is to get back to this game and give ourselves another opportunity. We’re just really, really happy to have that opportunity.”
Missouri Baptist will play No. 12 Midland at 7 p.m. Saturday, for the NAIA national title.
