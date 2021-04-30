WATCH NOW: Dordt loses heartbreaker to Missouri Baptist in NAIA semifinals

After the second set, the teams retreated to the locker rooms for a 10-minute intermission. In that time, Dordt head coach Chad Hanson told his team, to trust its training.

Once they came back out for the third set, the Defenders looked like a whole new team.

Dordts’ offense caught fire, and captured the set, 25-14, much to the delight of the Dordt crowd. When the ball hit the floor after a block from Jori Bronner and Allison Timmermans, Dordt knew that it was back in business.

The Defenders’ captured set four, 25-19, and nearly completed its fairytale comeback in set five, before the deciding ace went for the Spartans.

“Dordt switched their lineup, they moved three rotations on us, and it gave us a little bit of problems,” Missouri Baptist coach Chris Nichols said. “We got it back on track in the fourth set, but they had all the momentum by that point."

Though the season ended earlier than his team had hoped for, Hanson had nothing but love for the Defenders once the match was over.