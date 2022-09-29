WATCH NOW: Dordt volleyball building camaraderie under new coach

SIOUX CITY – Dordt head volleyball coach Jacki Smith knew when she took the job, there would be an adjustment for her and for the team.

Now, a month into her first campaign with the Defenders, Smith has the program sitting No. 12 in the NAIA, and swept Briar Cliff Wednesday for the Defenders third conference win in five tries so far.

“It's a bit of a process,” Smith said. “The group is really fun. I feel like they have blended really well together, and they genuinely do enjoy each other a lot off the court. And that's our biggest goal, is that they have fun together with each other outside of the gym, and I see that more and more every day and see them have deeper connections and it's translating to our on the court play.”

The Defenders won 25-13, 25-5, 25-17 Wednesday night at Briar Cliff’s Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City. The Defenders outhit the Chargers .222 to -.068 on the night.

Dordt moved to 9-4 on the season and 3-2 in conference play with the win. Three of the Defenders’ four losses have come against teams ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll.

Even games like Wednesday’s are not games to gloss over for the Defenders. With eight teams ranked or receiving votes, the GPAC is one of the strongest conference’s in the country.

“The GPAC is tough no matter what, there's not an easy opponent and Briar Cliff, we've talked about it, they're hungry for a win and that's just as dangerous of a team as one that's ranked,” Smith said. “So we took this match really seriously, but I mean, it doesn't happen very often that you win a set 25-5, so it feels good. And we're gonna embrace that for sure.”

After taking an 8-2 lead and rolling to a 25-13 win in the first set Wednesday, the Defenders opened an 8-0 lead in the second set, closing the set on a 13-1 run to win set two 25-5.

The Defenders had 10 kills and one error in the second set Wednesday night, while the Chargers managed three kills and seven errors in the set.

“Megan Raszler got her serve going, which really helped for us,” Smith said. “She's struggled a little bit from the service line recently, so it was nice to see that for her. But, our serve was aggressive and continued to keep them out of system and they obviously gave us a few points here and there too. We just kept the ball in play, we were executing well and it really started at the service line for us.”

Smith and the Defenders have been working to become more together as a team during this first month. That unity showed again Wednesday as there were four players with seven or more kills and 15 players who saw action on the evening.

Avey Amelse tallied 11 kills to lead the Defenders. Danielle Vande Voort, Grace Langemeier and Isabella Cumana added seven kills each.

“We say it a lot, you cannot play this game as individuals,” Smith said. “You need each other and we need each other, and I think we have gotten to the point in our season that we know what everybody's strengths are, and we're not asking anybody to do something that isn't their role.”

A part of the key for the Defenders is not trying to do too much, Smith said.

“And even though we tried a new lineup tonight, we just said, you know what, just be good. You don't need to do something amazing,” Smith said. “And the more relationships you have built up, the easier it is to trust yourself and trust each other.”

For the Briar Cliff Chargers, Wednesday’s loss was the six of conference play so far. The challenge of the GPAC has gotten to the Chargers early on in conference play.

“We have seven ranked teams, one receiving votes, so eight that are either ranked or receiving votes nationally,” Chargers head coach Lindsey Weatherford said. “And we want to go pick one of those off. I give a lot of credit to Dordt, they came prepared tonight, and they are a tough team.”

Chloe Johnson had six kills for the Chargers in the loss. Team chemistry is a big focus moving forward as the Chargers continue the search for their first conference win.

“I think it's chemistry. We've had some athletes come in and out with injuries and lineup changes,” Weatherford said. “So, I really think we need to build that chemistry to get them in a position where everybody can play again.”

Dordt stays on the road this week, as the Defenders head to South Dakota to take on Mount Marty Friday and head to Omaha to face College of Saint Mary Saturday.

The Chargers hit the road to face Concordia Friday night and Midland Saturday.