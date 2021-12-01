WATCH NOW: Macay Van't Hul boosts Northwestern to national quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY — Despite the odds, the Red Raiders are moving on.

With a thrilling five-set victory on Tuesday night over Eastern Oregon in pool-play at the NAIA National Championship tournament at Tyson Events Center, the Northwestern College volleyball team clinched its spot in Thursday’s national quarterfinal round.

The victory over the Mountaineers was the second win of the day for the Red Raiders, who also defeated the College of Saint Mary earlier in a 3-0 sweep.

After coming into the tournament as the lowest seeded team in their pool, the Red Raiders proved to be the best among their cohort.

“It was a grueling day, I thought,” Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “You could feel it during that fifth set here, and even throughout the match. We just really had to dig deep for energy, but that is what we were given and you can’t change that. We just tried to play as hard as we could.”

Northwestern came back from a 7-2 deficit in set one to claim a 25-22 victory, but Eastern Oregon responded with a 25-20 victory in set two. The Raiders then dominated their way to a 25-16 win in the third set, but dropped a razor-tight set four, 25-22.

The Raiders finished the match off with a 15-8 win in set five, with the final point coming on a service error by Eastern Oregon junior Mariah Moulton.

Led by sophomore Macay Van’t Hul, Northwestern out-hit the Mountaineers, 57 kills to 52. Van’t Hul — a graduate of Western Christian High School — had a team-high 15 kills for the Red Raiders, which set her new career best.

This isn’t the first time Van’t Hul has played on the big stage.

She won two state titles as a member of the Wolfpack in 2018 and 2019, and sees a lot of parallels between those experiences and the NAIA national championships.

“I would say it’s pretty similar,” Van’t Hul said. “It’s in a really big facility, there is a lot of pressure, and I would say that that experience has really prepared me and probably our team, for those who have been at state, to be here.”

Van’t Hul has seen her role with the Raiders grow by quite a bit this season. Last year, Van’t Hul put up 77 kills and 115 total points as she mostly filled in for one of her injured teammates. But in her two second season, Van’t Hul has taken on an important role for the Red Raiders on the front line.

Van’t Hul has 167 kills and 223 total points on the year following her Thursday night performance, both of which rank third on the team behind freshman Alysen Dexter and senior Bekah Horstman.

Van’t Hul also has 100 total blocks, good for second on the squad behind Horstman. She finished Tuesday's match against the Mountaineers with one solo block and seven block assists.

“She’s used to being in big matches,” Van Den Bosch said. “She’s a real instinctive blocker, and her offense has just been getting better and better. I thought tonight was her best offensive game. We needed her tonight, and she really stepped up.”

Van Den Bosch has seen plenty of growth from Van’t Hul even in the short time between her freshman and sophomore seasons. Like every other team in the country, the Red Raiders had to deal with a truncated offseason after the 2020 postseason was pushed to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in that short time, Van't Hul has stepped up her game.

“She’s closing blocks better, she’s seeing the block better and attacking the ball,” Van Den Bosch said. “Yeah, she’s a good player for us.”

The cultures at Western Christian and Northwestern College are very similar, making the transition from high school to college a fairly easy one off the court.

The two schools are separated by just 17 miles, and share a close-knit culture that Van’t Hul describes as “like family.”

On the court though, there was definitely an adjustment period, but she seems to have figured out the college game just fine.

“Obviously, college is a lot faster,” Van’t Hul said. “You’ve got to hit with a lot more power to get the ball to go down. It’s just getting used to the level of play.”

On Wednesday, the Raiders will get a much deserved day off as they await word on who their opponent will be in Thursday's quarterfinal round.

The Raiders had to play twice on Tuesday because of their status as the No. 3 seed in their three-team pool, with Saint Mary and Eastern Oregon ahead of them at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Now, it is the underdog Raiders who are moving on, just two wins away from a trip to the national title game.

They've still got a lot of work to do if they want to get there. But Wednesday will be spent catching some much needed z's and preparing for Thursday night's opponent.

“Today was a really long day, and it was really mentally exhausting as well as physically,” Van’t Hul said. “Tomorrow, it will be really nice to just relax, and prepare for our next opponent. It’s a really good feeling knowing that we’re going to go on to the Elite Eight, and we can’t wait to play on Thursday.”

Northwestern’s game time and opponent in the quarterfinals have yet to be determined.

