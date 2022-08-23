WATCH NOW: Northwestern volleyball opens season with sweep of No. 25 Ottawa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The Northwestern College volleyball team didn’t jump into midseason form right away, but by the time the final point was scored, the Raiders were looking like a Top 10 program.

After a back-and-forth first set was settled in the Raiders favor, No. 8 Northwestern cruised to a second set win and completed the sweep of No. 25 Ottawa in the third set Tuesday night at the Bultman Center in Orange City.

“We have been in the Bultman Center in August for quite a while,” head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “Last year, our first 16 games were on the road because the Bultman Center quite done. It was exciting to get the fans going and they get behind the team which I always fun as well.”

The Raiders won on set scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-14.

The first set gave the feeling of a nail-biting night, as the Braves took an early lead, only for Northwestern to respond and the two sides traded the lead for the remainder of the set.

Ottawa took a 19-17 lead, and the Raiders had three service errors and four attack errors. Van Den Bosch called a timeout to settle his group down. Coming out of the timeout, the Raiders committed one error for the remainder of the set to give the Raiders a 25-21 win.

“You could definitely tell it was the first set jitters where a ball would land between two girls and should I get it, you get it, all that stuff,” Van Den Bosch said. “We had to iron it out, and I was excited that we won the last five points of the set. I thought that set the tone for the rest of the match.”

Northwestern jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the second set, forcing a Ottawa timeout. The Raiders only grew the lead from there, stretching it to double digits and winning the set by 11, 25-14.

Ottawa hit -.077 in the second set compared to a .294 for the Raiders. Northwestern didn’t commit an error on the serve and had 14 kills to four errors in the second.

The third set was more like the first than the third, as Ottawa took an early lead, only to give it up before either side reached 10 points in the set.

Northwestern held the lead for the remainder of the set after taking a 9-8 lead early in the set. After Ottawa tied the set at 10 thanks to an attack error by Jazlin De Haan, the Raiders went on a 7-1 run to take a 17-11 lead in the set.

The Raiders were on cruise control from there. They kept he Braves out of reach, not allowing Ottawa to get within five, and winning another set by double digits.

“I thought we kind of played up until 10 (points), then we started competing again,” Van Den Bosch said. “If you only play hard, that’s not good enough in college volleyball, you have to compete for each point. So I thought we started doing that pretty well.”

De Haan tallied 12 kills to lead the Raiders Tuesday evening. Bekah Horstman and Alysen Dexter added eight kills each. Jadeyn Schutt recorded 22 assists and Liv Reitsma 13. Olivia Granstra picked up 16 digs defensively.

Northwestern hits the road for the next two weekends, heading to California next weekend and in Sioux City for a tournament the following weekend. The Raiders face Morningside in Sioux City in between the two tournaments.